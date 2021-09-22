Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Compensation arrangement for investors in failed firm clears Commons

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:45 pm
Work and pensions minister Guy Opperman (PA)
Arrangements for a scheme to compensate investors in a failed financial services firm have cleared the Commons.

London Capital & Finance (LC&F) went into administration in January 2019, leaving 11,600 investors facing losses of £237 million.

Measures in the Compensation (London Capital & Finance plc and Fraud Compensation Fund) Bill include arrangements for a compensation scheme for customers who were not eligible for redress from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Work and pensions minister Guy Opperman told the Commons: “It is important to avoid creating the misconception that Government will stand behind all bad investments in the future where FSCS does not apply.

“The Government will establish a scheme based on the level of FSCS compensation capped at £85,000 under the FSCS.

“We have looked at the issues carefully and are satisfied that the individual circumstances surrounding LC&F are completely unique.”

He added: “There are other mini bond firms that have failed, but LC&F is the only mini bond firm which was authorised by the FCA and sold bonds in order to on-lend to other companies.

“As the House will know only three Government compensation schemes have been established in the last three decades.”

A House of Commons Library briefing note said the majority of bondholders were not covered by the FSCS as the type of investment they made – a mini-bond – was not regulated.

As a result, by April 2021 the FSCS had paid out £57.6 million to 2,871 bondholders who held 3,900 LC&F bonds.

For Labour, shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden spoke about the relationship between the greater pension freedoms in recent years and the risks of scams and financial fraud.

He said: “The advent of these freedoms has seen a number of examples where unsuspecting pensioners have been persuaded to transfer their pensions in ways that were not in their interests or even worse have led to fraud and a loss of their hard-earned savings.”

He added: “We will support this Bill because we want to see this compensation paid out, but I hope that the minister will consider some of the questions that we’ve raised as we’ve debated the Bill about the nature of scams and the need to do more to protect consumers.”

The Bill cleared its final Commons hurdle on Wednesday after receiving an unopposed third reading.

