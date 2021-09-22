Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four arrested at Heathrow over drive-by shooting death

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 7:07 pm
Chino Johnson was killed in a drive-by shooting in south London earlier this month (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Four men have been arrested at Heathrow Airport as they tried to leave the country following a fatal drive-by shooting in south London.

Chino Johnson, 27, was gunned down while he was with a group of friends in Ferrey Mews, Brixton, just before 9pm on September 12.

Two women were also injured.

At Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder and three other men aged 20, 22 and 24 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Johnson was shot by two suspects who rode a moped past the group and opened fire, before they then fled in the direction of Bennett Road and Dora Way.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “Despite four arrests having been made, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to Chino’s murder.

“If you know something, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch with us.

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can also provide information 100% anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4622, tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 7163/12SEP, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with footage that could assist police can upload it to 

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S92-PO1

.

