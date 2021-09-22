Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Hungry lynx kittens growing up

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 8:05 pm
A four-month-old Lynx kitten explores its home in the Bear Wood exhibit at the Wild Place Project in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Keepers have their hands full as their two youngest lynxes are getting bigger, and hungrier.

The kittens are now four months old and growing fast – weighing around 5kg each and roughly the size of a large house cat.

It will be some time before they are as big as their parents Loka and Zone, or their two fully-grown siblings, Lox and Kinsey.

The four-month-old Lynx kittens live at the bear wood exhibit at the Wild Place Project, near Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
The four-month-old Lynx kittens live at the Bear Wood exhibit at the Wild Place Project, near Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

But the pair waste no time in making sure their keepers at the Wild Place Project, near Bristol, know when they are hungry.

As well as still having milk from their mother, the twins are fed meat by keepers every day.

It will be some time before they are fully grown but the kittens are becoming increasingly adventurous, leaving mum for short periods of time to explore their woodland home.

A public poll is to be held to name the lynx kittens (Ben Birchall/PA)
Keepers believe they are both male and a public poll is to be held to name them, with the choices of Bramble, Briar, Holt, Copse, Maple or Rowan.

Animal manager Will Walker said: “The twins are doing incredibly well and are growing stronger by the week.

“Their mother, Loka, has done a fantastic job of caring for them. They are both bright-eyed and healthy and we are looking forward to inviting people to help us name them.”

