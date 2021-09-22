Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Antiviral medication reduces risk of hospital admission for Covid-19, firm says

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 10:47 pm
The study saw 562 patients assigned the drug or a placebo in a randomised trial (Yui Mok/PA)
The study saw 562 patients assigned the drug or a placebo in a randomised trial (Yui Mok/PA)

An antiviral medication reduces the risk of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19, a pharmaceutical company has said.

Patients who were given a three day course of remdesivir, also known as Veklury, as an injection saw an 87% reduction in risk of being admitted to hospital with the disease or dying, Gilead Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The study saw 562 patients assigned the drug or a placebo in a randomised trial.

Results also showed an 81% reduction in hospital visits or people dying 28 days after receiving the drug.

The data, from phase three of the trial, is expected to be presented at a virtual medical meeting on September 29.

Merdad Parsey, chief medical officer at Gilead Sciences, said: “As the pandemic continues to evolve and new viral variants emerge, Veklury is playing a critical role as the antiviral standard of care for hospitalised patients, helping prevent disease progression and speed patients’ recovery.

“As leaders in antiviral drug development, we welcome these findings and continue to invest in research of Veklury and novel oral antivirals to address the unmet need for effective and convenient therapies that can be administered at home.”

Dr Stephen Griffin, associate professor in the School of Medicine, University of Leeds, said the results sounded “incredibly encouraging” when treating Covid-19.

He said: “Previous trials have provided conflicting evidence regarding the use of this drug to treat severe Covid in patients at later stages of infection.

“This is likely due to the immunological aspects of this disease that may, or may not, be directly driven by the virus itself.

“Although having to administer the agent intravenously will naturally limit feasibility for treating patients en masse, this hurdle can be overcome when necessary, plus the active metabolite/form of remdesivir (generated by enzymatic modification of the drug in our cells) may well be usable as an oral therapy in the future.”

Remdesivir has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat Covid-19 while the World Health Organisation advised against using it to treat patients last November, saying there was “no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes” in patients.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal