Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Thousands more pupils to be given free glasses in a bid to boost literacy

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 4:50 am
(PA)
(PA)

Thousands more pupils will be given free glasses in a bid to boost literacy by tackling poor eyesight.

The Department for Education (DfE) has expanded its “Glasses in Classes” scheme to reach more than 9,000 pupils in at least 225 schools in England.

Children identified as needing glasses will receive one pair for home and one for school to help improve their reading and writing skills.

The scheme, first piloted at 100 primary schools in Bradford, aims to prevent disadvantaged pupils from being left behind because of poor eyesight.

It will now be adapted for five disadvantaged areas in England under the DfE’s “Opportunity Areas” programme – where the Government has targeted more resources at 12 social mobility cold spots.

Children and their families in Doncaster, Derby, Durham, Norwich and Breckland, and the North Yorkshire Coast will now receive support from a vision co-ordinator, usually a teaching assistant, to attend follow-up eye examinations, get their prescription glasses and wear them regularly.

Schools do not usually get the results of vision screenings that pupils take in reception but, during the pilot, these results were shared with staff in schools so they knew which pupils and families to support.

Speaking on National Eye Health Week, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “As a young boy shortly after arriving in this country, I sat at the back of the classroom with poor language skills and low confidence, struggling to engage with my lessons.

“Back then, I could never have dreamt of the opportunities this country would give me and I am determined to help every young person overcome obstacles, just as I was supported.

“Too many children still struggle with the literacy skills they need to make the most of their education.

“Simple steps like providing free glasses to those that need them so they can clearly see words on a page, for example, can help close the literacy gap and foster a love of learning.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “This novel scheme focuses on young people whose learning is hampered by poor eyesight and whose circumstances mean they have either not been to see an optician or do not have the glasses they need.

“It is refreshing to see the Government reacting positively to a local initiative that has seen results in Bradford and extending it to a further five disadvantaged areas in the north of the country.

“It would be great if it could eventually be rolled out on a national basis to bring the same benefits to all young people.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is essential that the Government invests more in education and young people, and does so without delay.

“Programmes like this are encouraging but what the education sector is crying out for is a fully funded strategy for education recovery which meets the needs of all pupils in all areas of the country.

“There’s no time to waste, particularly because the Comprehensive Spending Review will be delivered next month.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal