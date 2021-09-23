Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

London mayor Sadiq Khan warns of threat to city from climate emergency

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 4:57 am
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is warning that time is running out to act on the climate emergency, which will have devastating effects on the city.

In a speech on Thursday, Mr Khan will say the capital is at a crossroads. He will be speaking ahead of key UN climate talks, Cop26, in Glasgow and the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone to curb traffic pollution and as a new Environment Bill goes through Parliament

He will warn the climate emergency remains one of the biggest threats the world faces.

Emergency Services Day
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will warn that London and the world faces a climate threat.

He will launch a London-wide environmental campaign to raise awareness of the crisis and engage Londoners with changes such as the ultra low emission zone expansion and Cop26.

It comes as analysis suggests rising temperatures could make the Tube potentially unbearably hot for more than a month a year. A quarter of London’s rail stations are now at high risk of flooding, and this summer parts of the city were hit by flash floods.

Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, Brent, Tower Hamlets and Newham are the boroughs at particularly high risk of flooding and overheating, vulnerability mapping has shown.

City Hall analysis also shows one in five schools, and nearly half of London’s hospitals, are at risk of flooding, and 200,000 homes and workplaces are at medium or high risk of surface water floods.

And on the basis of new World Health Organisation guidelines for limits for air pollution issued on Wednesday, all school children in London attend schools with toxic air, officials said.

In his speech at the Barbican Centre, Mr Khan will say: “We either take bold action now or face the consequences – with catastrophic impacts on our environment, the air we breathe and the climate.

“I’m determined for London to be a world leader in tackling the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate emergency so that we can deliver a brighter future for London – one that’s greener, fairer and more prosperous for everyone.”

He will say he has committed to making London a zero-carbon city by 2030, and expanding the ultra low emission zone to prevent children growing up breathing toxic air.

“But I can’t do it all alone. That’s why today I’m launching my city-wide campaign to inspire all Londoners – individuals, businesses and communities – to take action.

“I also want to work with the Government to unlock the powers and funding needed to meet our targets, which will help deliver national targets too.”

