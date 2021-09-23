Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Distinctive stone resembling Christmas pudding found during bypass construction

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 5:13 am
(Hertfordshire County Council)
A large piece of a distinctive rock form named for its resemblance to Christmas pudding has been found during the construction of a bypass.

The 3.5-tonne slab of Hertfordshire puddingstone was discovered in the county by workers constructing embankments as part of the A120 Little Hadham bypass project.

Hertfordshire puddingstone
The stone is going on display in the village of Little Hadham (Hertfordshire County Council)

Cllr Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This fascinating discovery made by our A120 project team reveals the unique geological make-up of our county and is a large piece of history, dating back to prehistoric times.

“We are pleased that the work on the A120 bypass has uncovered such an interesting artefact which can now be enjoyed by the local community and will serve as a lasting reminder of the fantastic and painstaking work being carried out on the new scheme.”

The distinctive stone, consisting of gravel embedded in hard sedimentary rock, is said to look like a Christmas or fruit pudding.

Hertfordshire puddingstone
The stone is said to look like a Christmas or fruit pudding (Hertfordshire County Council)

It is found largely in the counties of Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, with some deposits also found in the London basin.

The new find is being put on display locally by a Little Hadham village sign.

Cllr Neil Faraday, chair of Little Hadham Parish Council, said: “The puddingstone will stand as a monument to both the commitment and investment of the bypass team but also the natural and rural setting of Little Hadham and its surroundings.

“We hope the puddingstone will become a centre point of our community for generations.”

