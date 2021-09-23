Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Travelodge launches recruitment drive for hundreds of staff

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 5:41 am
Hotel chain Travelodge is to recruit hundreds of staff including receptionists and managers (Nick Ansell/PA)
Hotel chain Travelodge is to recruit hundreds of staff including receptionists and managers (Nick Ansell/PA)

Travelodge has launched its autumn recruitment drive as it looks to fill 750 jobs at its hotels across the UK.

The jobs are a mix of full and part-time, offering flexible working hours for posts including receptionists, bar staff and managers.

Travelodge said it is targeting parents wanting to return to work now that schools have reopened, with initiatives such as hours that match the school run.

Head office jobs in marketing, sales and finance are also on offer.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “There has never been a better time than now to join the UK hospitality sector – the career opportunities are endless.

“We need to fill 750 positions immediately and if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest.

“We operate a dedicated programme to help parents work around the school run, by offering jobs close to home and flexible working hours so that they can raise their family and keep one foot firmly on their career ladder too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]