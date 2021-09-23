Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – September 23

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 6:57 am
What the papers say – September 23 (PA)
What the papers say – September 23 (PA)

Energy bill increases for many households are covered on the front of many papers on Thursday, while pictures from Boris Johnson’s visit to the US also feature.

The Times writes that six energy suppliers have collapsed this month which will mean their 1.5 million customers will be transferred to new suppliers “where they will pay hundreds of pounds a year more”.

A similar story leads The Guardian which says 800,000 people were with the most recent energy companies to collapse, with ministers considering a windfall tax on companies “profiting from record gas prices”.

The i reports up to seven million households currently get their gas from firms “most vulnerable to collapsing”, and the Daily Mirror writes all households will end up paying for the collapse.

The Daily Mail speaks of the country facing a “winter of woe” with a combined “fuel bills shock” and potential for panic buying caused by supermarket supply problems.

And the Daily Express carries a call to Mr Johnson to increase the Winter Fuel Payment to “protect the elderly from spiralling energy bills”.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the fallout from France’s reaction to the defence pact between Australia, the UK and US as Mr Johnson said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron should “get a grip”.

US President Joe Biden offering an olive branch to Mr Macron to soothe tensions is on the front of the Financial Times.

Plans to jail climate protestors “risking lives by sitting down on motorways” for two years leads Metro, while the Daily Star writes about “eco-berks” comparing themselves to Winston Churchill.

And The Independent carries a story on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to change leadership election rules hitting a stumbling block.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal