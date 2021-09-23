What the papers say – September 23

Energy bill increases for many households are covered on the front of many papers on Thursday, while pictures from Boris Johnson’s visit to the US also feature.
The Times writes that six energy suppliers have collapsed this month which will mean their 1.5 million customers will be transferred to new suppliers “where they will pay hundreds of pounds a year more”.
A similar story leads The Guardian which says 800,000 people were with the most recent energy companies to collapse, with ministers considering a windfall tax on companies “profiting from record gas prices”.
The i reports up to seven million households currently get their gas from firms “most vulnerable to collapsing”, and the Daily Mirror writes all households will end up paying for the collapse.
The Daily Mail speaks of the country facing a “winter of woe” with a combined “fuel bills shock” and potential for panic buying caused by supermarket supply problems.
And the Daily Express carries a call to Mr Johnson to increase the Winter Fuel Payment to “protect the elderly from spiralling energy bills”.
The Daily Telegraph leads on the fallout from France’s reaction to the defence pact between Australia, the UK and US as Mr Johnson said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron should “get a grip”.
US President Joe Biden offering an olive branch to Mr Macron to soothe tensions is on the front of the Financial Times.
Plans to jail climate protestors “risking lives by sitting down on motorways” for two years leads Metro, while the Daily Star writes about “eco-berks” comparing themselves to Winston Churchill.
And The Independent carries a story on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to change leadership election rules hitting a stumbling block.