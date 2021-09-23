Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Health officials recommend no change to Northern Ireland Covid rules

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:44 am
Health officials recommend no change to Northern Ireland Covid rules
First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill with Justice Minister Naomi Long before the first face to face Stormont Executive meeting in almost a year in Parliament Buildings Stormont. Picture date: Thursday September 23, 2021.

Health officials have recommended that no changes should be made to remaining Covid-19 regulations and guidance in Northern Ireland.

A first face-to-face Executive meeting in almost a year has begun, with Stormont ministers set to consider the advice from chief medical officer Dr Sir Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young.

Remaining restrictions in Northern Ireland include social distancing and mask wearing in some indoor hospitality and retail settings.

A number of ministers had previously indicated that they did not expect any major changes to be made to Covid rules at Thursday’s meeting.

Claire Roberts death
Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young has delivered recommendations to Stormont ministers on Covid rules (Press Eye/PA)

It comes after Health Minister Robin Swann warned on Wednesday that a hospital emergency department could be forced to close in a “nightmare scenario” this winter as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Ministers gathered at Stormont for the meeting, which is expected to last for several hours.

They are set to consider the health advice contained in an Executive Office paper which recommends no changes should be made to current rules.

The nine areas still covered by regulations or guidance are:

– Domestic setting restrictions

– A ban on large house parties and indoor raves

– Working from home messaging

– The need to be seated to consume food and drink in a hospitality setting

– The need to be seated at indoor music events and the ban on dancing

– The requirement to wear face coverings in indoor areas such as retail and public transport

– Social distancing indoors

– The need to carry out risk assessments to stage events

– The requirement to take contact details in certain settings.

At the meeting, ministers will also discuss changes to the travel framework.

Ulster politics
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called for vaccine passports to be introduced for entry into hospitality settings in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland has followed changes made by the UK Government that simplify the traffic light system, with categorisations of green and amber no longer to be used.

But changes to pre-travel and post-arrival testing have not yet been introduced in Northern Ireland and will be discussed by ministers.

Ministers are also likely to discuss mitigating measures including the introduction of vaccine certificates to gain access to bars and restaurants, although no final decision is expected to be made on this at the meeting.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called for the introduction of vaccine passports, which hospitality groups have resisted.

He said: “The truth is that we have two choices – increase vaccinations or introduce restrictions.”

Earlier this week, First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill both said they expected the Executive to take a cautious approach to Covid measures.

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 21, 2021
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill both said they expected the Executive to take a cautious approach over Covid measures (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr Givan said: “I would hope that we will see some progress on Thursday, but I don’t anticipate seeing all of the restrictions being lifted.”

Ms O’Neill said: “I think it has to be steady as you go, it has to be very cautious.”

On Wednesday Mr Swann warned about the current pressures hospitals in Northern Ireland are facing.

He said: “If all caution is dropped, then our health service crisis will deepen. It would in all likelihood be overwhelmed.”

During the Executive meeting, ministers will also be given a briefing by chair of the Climate Change Committee Lord Deben on climate change issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal