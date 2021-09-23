Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William backs grassroots football fans hoping to save ‘heart and soul’ of clubs

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 8:46 pm
The Duke of Cambridge has visited a south London club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has shown his support for grassroots football fans hoping to save the “heart and soul” of their clubs.

William visited Dulwich Hamlet FC to meet its new director, former player and ex-England striker Peter Crouch and lifelong football supporters to discuss how the game should be run.

After Conservative MP Tracey Crouch spoke about her fan-led independent review into the state of football, the duke, who is president of the FA, asked what could be done to improve matters.

The Duke of Cambridge (centre) with Ben Clasper, chairman of Dulwich Hamlet Football Club (left) and Peter Crouch during his visit to the London club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Told how she had found some clubs to have an excellent relationship with supporters but others which treated fans with “disdain” and “disrespect”, he asked: “Is that also why you can’t necessarily run a football club like a business?

“Because you then miss the point, that heart and soul and fabric of what a club is, if you’re working to the bottom line that the finances drive everything?”

His visit came after he was pictured watching his beloved club Aston Villa take on Chelsea at their west London ground in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, where they were beaten in a penalty shootout.

The duke spent more than an hour at Dulwich Hamlet in south London, famous for its loyal fans and community feel, to hear from supporters and players about the ongoing fan-led review into football governance.

The review, chaired by Ms Crouch, was announced in April 2021 and is intended as a comprehensive examination of the English football system and how to make improvements.

William and Peter Crouch take part in a discussion during the event at Dulwich Hamlet FC (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It takes in issues of governance, ownership and financial sustainability of clubs across all levels of football, as well as the controversial abandoned European Super League.

In July 2021, an interim set of findings and recommendations was released, with Ms Crouch writing to then culture secretary Oliver Dowden to recommend the introduction of a new “Independent Regulator for English Football”, with powers to block any future European Super League.

It outlined proposals to grant supporters a “golden share”, giving them a veto over the sale of a team’s stadium and changes to a side’s name, badge and kit colours.

The final report is due to be released this autumn.

Welcomed by chairman Ben Clasper, William hailed Crouch with a fist bump and joked: “The last time I saw you we were having a curry, now you’ve got a proper job!”

Peter Crouch and William have met a number of times in recent years (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The pair previously worked on a podcast about mental health and football, during which they ordered an Indian takeaway from the former footballer’s favourite London restaurant.

The duke was introduced to star women’s player Madi Parsonson, 19, asking her how she had found being unable to train in lockdown, and how she had come to love football as a young girl.

He went on to ask the politician about the progress of the official review.

Sitting down with coaches and managers at Dulwich Hamlet to hear about the club’s relationship with fans, William asked: “What is it about the model here that’s worked so well? What’s the best practice that can be replicated elsewhere?”

Told about how the club has kept prices low and now has 2,000 fans for Saturday matches, he joked of future entertainment: “Crouchy will do a half time dance!”

