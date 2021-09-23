Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Key events in investigation into murder of Sabina Nessa

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:27 pm
Police officers stand by floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke (Ian West/PA)
Police officers stand by floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke (Ian West/PA)

Primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered as she walked to meet a friend on Friday evening.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on Thursday.

Friday September 17, 8:30pm: Sabina Nessa, a teacher at the Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham, sets out on a five-minute journey to meet a friend at a pub in Kidbrooke but never arrives.


Saturday September 18, 5.30pm: The body of Ms Nessa is found close to the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, by a member of the public.

Saturday evening: A man in his 40s is arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Lewisham, and is later released under police investigation.

Monday September 20: A post-mortem carried out at Greenwich Mortuary proves to be inconclusive.

Monday, 9pm: The victim is identified publicly as Ms Nessa.

Lisa Williams, head of the Rushey Green Primary School, pays tribute to her, saying: “She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

Sabina Nessa death
Floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south London, near to the scene where the body of Sabina Nessa was found (Ian West/PA)

“She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.”

Wednesday September 22: Ms Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed says that her family is “inconsolable” following their loss.

In an interview with the BBC, he says: “We are all truly devastated. Her parents are absolutely shocked, they’re inconsolable still and understandably so, to hear of their daughter being taken away from them by some cowardly man is just horrific.”

Thursday 23 September, 8pm: The Metropolitan Police announce that a second, 38-year-old man has been arrested at an address in Lewisham on suspicion of Ms Nessa’s murder and is being held in custody.

Sabina Nessa death
Police are urgently seeking this man as part of the investigation into the murder of Sabina Nessa (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The force also issues CCTV images of a man they want to speak to, who was in the area at the time of the attack, as well as pictures of a car they believe the unknown man has access to.

