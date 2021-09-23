Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Researchers solve the mystery of ageing lobsters

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 12:23 am
Researchers solve the mystery of ageing lobsters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lobsters have long been able to keep their age a secret but researchers have now cracked the code to ageing the crustaceans.

It is not known exactly how old they can get and some experts have estimated they could live on the ocean floor for as long as a century or more.

But a new DNA-based technique could help manage lobster fisheries more sustainably, researchers said.

Scientist in charge Dr Martin Taylor, from the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) School of Biological Sciences, said: “Until now, a lobster’s age has usually been estimated using its size – but this is inaccurate as individual lobsters grow at different rates.

“For a long time, it appeared that there was no accurate way to quantify a lobster’s age.

“Some research suggested that you could tell a lobster’s age by counting the rings in parts of their eyestalks and stomach – a little like counting tree rings.

“But you can’t do that for a living lobster.”

Researchers used a method that relies on measuring DNA changes that accumulate with age within a lobster.

They were able to calibrate their methods using lobsters raised from eggs by the National Lobster Hatchery, so the exact ages were known.

Dr Eleanor Fairfield, whose PhD research led to the breakthrough, said: “Lobsters have hard, inelastic shells and so in order to grow they must shed their old shell and replace it with a new one.

“However, lobsters of the same age don’t always grow and moult at the same time.

“For example, lobsters with more food or in warmer waters can grow more quickly, which makes it really hard to know how old lobsters actually are.

“It is crucial to be able to estimate how many lobsters of particular ages are present in a given area so that they can be sustainably harvested.”

In the study, researchers identified a very strong relationship between age and DNA modifications, allowing them to accurately estimate the ages of individual lobsters.

When they applied this method to wild lobsters it predicted ages that generally aligned with minimum estimates of age based on size.

The researchers suggest the technique shows great promise as a tool for improved management of the European lobster where information regarding the age structure of stocks is missing.

Dr Carly Daniels, head of production science and development at the National Lobster Hatchery, said: “Having an accurate indication of lobster age will help fisheries, scientists and conservationists alike to understand, manage and conserve our vulnerable lobster stocks, working hand-in-hand with proactive fisheries management strategies, such as stock enhancement.”

The technique was developed at UEA in collaboration with the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science and the National Lobster Hatchery.

