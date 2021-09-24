What the papers say – September 24

Friday’s papers are dominated by concerns over Britain’s fuel supply.
The Guardian, i and The Independent report Britain is facing fuel shortages due to a lack of lorry drivers, with BP forced to close some of its stations as a result.
“Alarm” over the supply issues also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, while The Times says the Government has urged people “not to panic”.
Iceland boss Richard Walker has also urged people to “keep calm” over supermarket supply fears, according to the Daily Express.
“Running on Empty” is the headline on The Sun and the Daily Mail.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Metro report a man has been arrested in relation to the murder of Sabina Nessa.
The Bank of England has predicted inflation is set to pass 4%, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star leads with the benefits of working as a fruit and vegetable picker on a farm.