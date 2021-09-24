Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Insulate Britain blocks access to Port of Dover

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 9:25 am Updated: September 24, 2021, 9:33 am
The group has targeted the road leading to the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The group has targeted the road leading to the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Climate protesters have blocked the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent.

Insulate Britain said more than 40 of its supporters in two groups have blocked the A20 road.

This has led to vehicles attempting to cross the Channel being stuck in queues.

The offshoot of Extinction Rebellion caused chaos on the M25 five times in the past fortnight, but they have been threatened with imprisonment if they return to the motorway.

They also held a demonstration outside the Home Office’s Westminster headquarters.

A spokesperson for the group, which wants the Government to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK to cut climate emissions, said: “We are blocking Dover this morning to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK.

“We need a Churchillian response: we must tell the truth about the urgent horror of the climate emergency.

“Change at the necessary speed and scale requires economic disruption.

“We wish it wasn’t true, but it is.

“It’s why the 2000 fuel protests got a U-turn in policy and gave (Tony) Blair his biggest challenge as prime minister.”

The Port of Dover said in a statement: “Port of Dover confirms protesters are currently blocking the entrance to the port.

“Please allow extra time for your journey and check with your ferry operator for updates. The port remains open.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]