Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Prisoner numbers to be reduced at ‘one of UK’s most violent local jails’

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 1:44 pm
Prisoner numbers to be reduced at ‘one of UK’s most violent local jails’
HMP Chelmsford (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that the number of prisoners at HMP Chelmsford, described as one of the UK’s most violent local jails, will be reduced by almost 10%.

He was responding to an urgent warning issued by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor last month over failings at the prison.

Under the urgent notification protocol, the Secretary of State had 28 days to respond with a plan outlining what action will be taken to resolve urgent and severe issues.

In his response, Mr Raab said HMP Chelmsford’s population will be reduced by 55 places to 695.

He also announced an additional £1.2 million investment for new windows, generators and showers as well as general maintenance, security and health and safety.

Other improvement measures taken include deploying a new team of experienced frontline staff to raise standards among new officers, the Ministry of Justice said.

It added that it is launching regular reviews of mental health support on offer in the prison.

The new Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The new Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Mr Raab said: “We’re giving intensive support to Chelmsford prison to raise standards, support staff and protect vulnerable prisoners.

“We are providing more experienced staff, specialist training and refurbished facilities.

“We have a detailed action plan to help drive down violence, rehabilitate offenders, and reduce re-offending.”

Performance at Chelmsford had been assessed as deteriorating in a series of inspections since 2014, with inspectors finding “chronic and apparently intractable failings”.

Mr Taylor said HMP Chelmsford had “sadly failed in its responsibility to keep prisoners safe”.

It was found to be one of the country’s most violent local prisons, and there had also been eight self-inflicted deaths since 2018.

There were a further four non-natural deaths in three years and self-harm had continued to rise for the fourth successive inspection.

Many prisoners were locked in their cell for almost 23 hours a day.

This reflected Covid-19 restrictions, but even in 2018 many prisoners had been locked in their cell for 22 hours a day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal