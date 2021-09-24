Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Demonstrator: I gave up career training surgeons to protest for Insulate Britain

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:24 pm
Protesters from Insulate Britain sit on top of a vehicle as they block the A20 in Kent, which provides access to the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sitting on top of a tanker, her hand glued to the railing, a protester has described how she has given up a career training surgeons in order to fight climate change.

Stephanie, 27, and her companion Josh, 28, joined other environmental activists from Insulate Britain on Friday in Dover, where traffic was brought to a standstill in the busy trade port.

She told the PA news agency: “We do not want to be here.

“I want to be home with my family spending time with them but if we don’t do this they aren’t going to have a future.

“The Government are not doing enough. On the current trajectory we are heading for chaos.”

The pair travelled some 290 miles down from Manchester to join the protests and spent hours on top of the tanker after climbing on top of it at around 8.30am.

Dressed in orange and yellow fluorescent jackets, they smiled and sang atop the vehicle as more and more police gathered on the ground.

An Insulate Britain banner was taped to the vehicle’s curved metal side, along with posters that read: “I want my children to survive” and “Arrested 4 times because I am in mourning for life on earth”.

Stephanie told PA: “I used to work in operating theatres training surgeons but I have given that up because this is more important.

“It’s the future of all our children at stake and their lives are more important than my career.”

Her companion Josh told PA: “We are here today to get the Government to insulate the houses of the UK.

Insulate Britain protests
Police officers lift a protester from the top of a tanker, as Insulate Britain campaigners block the A20 in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The reason being is because per-pound invested insulation is the fastest and cheapest way to reduce CO2.”

While still on top of the tanker, the pair were informed by a police officer that they were under arrest for “conspiracy to cause public nuisance and obstruction of a highway”.

Stephanie was eventually lifted down by police in an orange sling and Josh was back on the ground soon after.

At least 39 arrests were made following the protests at the Kent port, police said on Friday afternoon.

The demonstrations led to vehicles attempting to cross the Channel being stuck in queues on the A40 road, with several drivers remonstrating with the activists.

It comes after Insulate Britain – an offshoot of climate group Extinction Rebellion – caused chaos on the M25 five times in the past fortnight, but protesters have been threatened with imprisonment if they return to the motorway after the Government obtained an injunction from the High Court.

