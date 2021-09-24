Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Government seeks fresh injunction after Insulate Britain blocks Port of Dover

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:47 pm
The Government is seeking a new injunction after climate protesters blocked the Port of Dover, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government is seeking a new injunction after climate protesters blocked the Port of Dover, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government is seeking a new injunction after climate protesters blocked the Port of Dover, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Kent Police arrested 39 people after Insulate Britain sat down on roads in and out of the cross-Channel ferry port shortly after 8am on Friday.

The demonstration created long queues of vehicle, with several drivers remonstrating with the activists.

This comes after the group – an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion – blocked parts of the M25 five times in the past fortnight.

Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “We won’t tolerate reckless behaviour on motorways or ports (Dover this morning).

“I’m therefore seeking a further injunction to prevent this disruption. Living in a democracy everyone is entitled to protest, but that doesn’t extend to closing roads and ruining livelihoods.”

Earlier this week the Government obtained an injunction prohibiting protests on the M25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal