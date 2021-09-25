What the papers say – September 25

Panic at the pumps features on the front pages as a shortage of HGV drivers impacts a number of industries.

The Times writes the country faced “chaotic scenes” with people hoarding petrol and protests blocking the Port of Dover.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to relax immigration rules for European lorry drivers, allowing 5,000 people to work in the UK “to ease threat of fuel and food shortages”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM relaxes rules for foreign HGV drivers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/YGE7eVL9MB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 24, 2021

The i weekend leads on the “Brexit visa U-turn” as does The Guardian, while the FT Weekend says Mr Johnson has “bowed to months of pressure from business” and the temporary visa scheme will cover up to 10,000 foreign workers.

I WEEKEND: Petrol panic buying leaves No10 reeling #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jS9rFUxtcz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 24, 2021

Guardian front page, Saturday 25 September 2021: Ministers to agree visas for foreign lorry drivers in Brexit U-turn pic.twitter.com/qkNLnU5YPK — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 24, 2021

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 25 September https://t.co/BbpjZ7d7PW pic.twitter.com/lPodF8o77P — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 24, 2021

The Independent writes about the “Government scramble” to ease visa requirements coming “too late to save Christmas”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ‘Too late’ to stop supply crisis affecting Christmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FMzZAOVXyU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 24, 2021

While the Daily Mirror says there are 10 days to save Christmas, as the country faces “a festive crisis in shops”.

The Daily Mail leads with the “huge jams at forecourts” despite pleas from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps for people not to panic buy fuel, while the Daily Star carries the headline “Grumpy pumpy!”

And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson has lost his patience “with inaction over the supply chain crisis”.