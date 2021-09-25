Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
News / UK

What the papers say – September 25

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 4:55 am
What the papers say – September 25 (PA)
What the papers say – September 25 (PA)

Panic at the pumps features on the front pages as a shortage of HGV drivers impacts a number of industries.

The Times writes the country faced “chaotic scenes” with people hoarding petrol and protests blocking the Port of Dover.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to relax immigration rules for European lorry drivers, allowing 5,000 people to work in the UK “to ease threat of fuel and food shortages”.

The i weekend leads on the “Brexit visa U-turn” as does The Guardian, while the FT Weekend says Mr Johnson has “bowed to months of pressure from business” and the temporary visa scheme will cover up to 10,000 foreign workers.

The Independent writes about the “Government scramble” to ease visa requirements coming “too late to save Christmas”.

While the Daily Mirror says there are 10 days to save Christmas, as the country faces “a festive crisis in shops”.

The Daily Mail leads with the “huge jams at forecourts” despite pleas from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps for people not to panic buy fuel, while the Daily Star carries the headline “Grumpy pumpy!”

And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson has lost his patience “with inaction over the supply chain crisis”.

