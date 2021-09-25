Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police must make streets safe for women – Victims’ Commissioner

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 9:45 am
A tribute to Sabina Nessa (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police need to do more to make the streets safe for women and girls following the death of teacher Sabina Nessa, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales has said.

Dame Vera Baird, who said she attended a vigil to the murdered 28-year-old in Wood Green, north London, on Friday night, said there needs to be more onus on police to protect the public than on women to take precautions.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Apparently the police have been giving out rape alarms to women and giving leaflets out saying how to stay safe in a public place.

“It is less, isn’t it, about giving women leaflets on keeping themselves safe in dangerous places and more about the police making the streets safe for women?”

Sabina Nessa vigil
When it was put to her that there needed to be societal change along with police intervention, Dame Vera replied: “It certainly isn’t just a job for the police but, look, the police do have a very key role here.”

She added: “Three-quarters of women over 16 have been harassed in a public place and don’t feel safe.

“They need to know that the police understand that and will use all the powers they have got to keep the streets safe.”

Hundreds of mourners, including Ms Nessa’s sister Jebina Yasmin Islam, attended an emotional candlelit vigil in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, south-east London, where she had been heading to the pub on the evening she was killed.

A separate rally earlier in the evening at East London Mosque heard powerful testimony from other members of Ms Nessa’s family.

Anyone with information about her Ms Nessa’s death is asked to contact police.

