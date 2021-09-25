Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Rugby club pays tribute to Met Police officer killed at custody centre

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:03 am
Sergeant Matt Ratana died after being shot in the chest as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect at a police station in Croydon last year. (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The vice-chairman of the rugby club which former Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu “Matt” Ratana coached for has paid tribute to him ahead of a memorial event this weekend.

Matt Marriott, who is vice-chairman of East Grinstead Rugby Club in West Sussex, will mark Sgt Ratana’s anniversary during the first league game for the men’s first team since his death, as well as a welcome from a Maori contingent and a performance from soprano singer Joanna Forest.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Marriott said he hoped the day would be “full of smiles rather than tears”.

He said: “It was a year ago today that the president of the club and I gathered in my kitchen amongst floods of tears as we just heard the news. It’s been a tough year for us as a club.

“Today is the first game for our first team, they’re playing their first league game since he died, and we’re determined it’s going to be a celebration.

“Matt would be delighted about today. We’re determined to enjoy it to the full.”

Mr Marriott said Sgt Ratana was a “massive part” of the East Grinstead Rugby Club during his time as the coach for the senior men’s team.

He told BBC Breakfast: “He came in like a Kiwi bouncy ball full of vim and vigour. He was very difficult to contain.

“He always wanted the very best for his boys, he was like a dad to many of us. He was also an exceptional rugby coach.

Police officer shot
Sgt Ratana was a rugby coach for many years (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“He lived and breathed rugby, and that legacy really lives on. The boys have taken that to heart and I think they’re going to give it their all for Matt.

“I’m actually putting my boots on today for the first time for a long time, so I don’t know how I got roped into that, but I’m going to be remembering him too.”

The 54-year-old sergeant died after being shot in the chest as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect at a police station in Croydon on September 25 2020.

The Metropolitan Police will hold a minute’s silence on Saturday at 11am to mark the incident and are planning to have special memorial service on Monday.

