Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Corbyn calls for music and poetry at every meeting to tempt people to socialism

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 6:23 am
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd from the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd from the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

More people could be tempted to embrace socialism by including music and poetry in every meeting, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The former Labour leader told an event at The World Transformed conference, which is running alongside the Labour Party conference in Brighton, that political meetings did not need to be boring and “held on cold winter nights in miserable halls”.

And he said there were many different ways in which people could come to “political conclusions”.

General Election 2019
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with activists at Flash Music Theatre, Edgware, London, in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Corbyn was responding to a question from the audience on how to tackle a fear of the word socialism.

He replied: “Well, socialism is about everyday life and how you live your life.”

He said the “the vast majority of people do hold socialist values to some extent or the other”, and pointed to support for the NHS as an example.

But he said: “Socialism is also about culture, and art, and expression, which is why we shouldn’t sort of always cut ourselves off and insist that all meetings are only ever rather boring and rather dour and rather long, and preferably held on cold winter nights in the miserable halls.

“Actually, I think all our meetings should include music, should include poetry, should include ways of getting people to think about things because people come to political conclusions by lots of different routes.

“Let’s make sure we’re on all those routes as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]