Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Mother vows to continue campaigning against knife crime after son’s death

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 6:40 am Updated: September 26, 2021, 7:50 am
Hawa Haragakiza attends a vigil in Woolwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Hawa Haragakiza attends a vigil in Woolwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A mother whose son was stabbed to death while walking home in south-east London has said she will not stop campaigning against knife crime.

Hawa Haragakiza, 33, called for more to be done to prevent people from being stabbed to death on the UK’s streets.

Her son Tamim Ian Habimana, 15, was found with a single stab wound when officers were called to reports of an attack in Woolwich, shortly after 5.20pm on July 5.

Tamim Ian Habimana death
A vigil was held in General Gordon Square, Woolwich on Saturday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Tamim was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes later.

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered at General Gordon Square in Woolwich to hold a vigil in his memory.

Friends and family wore black t-shirts with his name, birth date and date of death in white writing and the words “say no to knife crime” on the back.

Teenagers also held banners paying tribute to Tamim and calling for better safety in communities and the prevention of youth violence.

Several members of the community, including Imam Issa and Imam Swaleh from Greenwich Islamic Centre, also gave speeches and paid tribute to him.

Ms Haragakiza told the PA news agency: “I’m not going to stop [campaigning]. My son was all about peace and where I’m coming from, I’m all about peace.”

Asked whether she will take up her campaigning with politicians, she said: “Yes, there is so much more to come. We have to take this to the authorities because without them, we won’t go far.

Tamim Ian Habimana death
Tamim Ian Habimana died after being stabbed in July(Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We need their help and support to make noise about what’s happening with knife crime and what we can do to help the youth.

“This is so we can say, ‘We did our best. We tried’.”

She added: “I think everyone needs to do more to help. Parents should do more. The police should do more. The Government should do more. I’m not here to blame other people but they have to do more and we parents have to do more as well.

“No parent should be in fear of their kids going out. But it’s not just in London, it’s the whole country.

“Every parent needs to do what they can to make it stop. But not just parents though – all of us have to come together and do something about it.”

Ms Haragakiza, who described her son as a “very smart, responsible and witty boy”, said he dreamed of being lawyer or a businessman once he finished school.

Family friends Zaina Awes and Ize Leumbo said they were shocked about his death and were still coming to terms with it.

Tamim Ian Habimana death
Members of the public at the vigil (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ms Awes told PA: “He was a lovely boy. Very spiritual, very calm, soft-hearted young lad. She [Ms Haragakiza] used to say ‘We’re doing this today, we’re doing that’ and she’d post things saying ‘My handsome boy’. When I saw it was him that died, I could not comprehend it.

“I think she’s a powerful woman [for carrying on campaigning]. I keep asking her, ‘How do you do it? How are you doing it?’ If it was me, God forbid, I would be a wreck. But because she is quite spiritual, we help one another with prayers.

“We have young adults at home and we are restricting them going out. We say ‘Where are you? When are you coming home?’ If they are late we worry. It’s very scary for parents and them [the youths] as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]