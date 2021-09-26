Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 26

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 7:35 am
What the papers say – September 26 (PA)
The latest from the Labour party conference and visas for European HGV drivers are among the stories splashed across the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for companies to increase wages for lorry drivers as “panic buying drivers trigger chaos on forecourts”.

The Sunday Times has Mr Johnson backing the idea of creating “mini reactors” in the UK, with nuclear power seen as the answer in light of the recent energy crisis.

Problems facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer lead The Observer, which reports he is battling to restore authority over the party after “chaos” at its conference.

The Sunday Mirror carries an interview with Sir Keir, in which he says he wants to scrap the charity status of private schools.

The Sunday People writes that England footballer Marcus Rashford has asked the Government to row back on plans to remove the £20 top-up to Universal Credit.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes about Eamonn Holmes waging a “war on woke”.

