Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Security ‘tried to eject Jeremy Corbyn’s climate change-denying brother’

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 6:19 pm
Piers Corbyn (Victoria Jones/PA)
Piers Corbyn (Victoria Jones/PA)

Security tried to eject Jeremy Corbyn’s climate change-denying brother from a speech being given by the former Labour leader about the environmental crisis.

Piers Corbyn accused staff at the event in Brighton on Sunday of assault as he refused to be ejected while his associates heckled speakers.

Reports suggested he intervened after the chair of The World Transformed event taking place separately to the Labour Party conference had asked for questions from women and people of colour only.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Piers Corbyn was seen handing out leaflets containing the conspiracy theory that man-made climate change does not exist.

After the event, he turned up at a rally where his brother was due to speak and gave his account of what happened earlier.

Piers Corbyn told the PA news agency: “I attempted to ask a question, they grabbed me and they assaulted me and I shoved back at the person, the security guard, who assaulted me and sat down and refused to leave and stayed in the meeting.

“They tried to remove me and they gave up.”

Asked if he gets on well with his MP brother, Piers Corbyn responded: “Well… most of the time.”

At the later event with Labour left-wingers on Hove Lawns, Piers Corbyn’s crew was received with anger and repeatedly told to “shut up” for shouting over MPs and other speakers with messages criticising coronavirus lockdowns.

A spokesman for The World Transformed said: “Piers Corbyn was admitted to TWT21 this afternoon as with all other ticket holders.

“The climate crisis is real and TWT has a long history of working with climate activists.”

Elsewhere in the main conference hall, white men were urged not to “dominate” speaking slots.

During a debate on housing and transport, the chairman of the session noted the people putting their hands up to contribute did “not reflect the diversity” of those in the hall.

Mark Ferguson, a member of Labour’s National Executive Committee, told delegates in Brighton: “I am afraid, and I am not speaking from a position of particular strength here, there are too many white men putting their hands up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]