News / UK Starmer pops to pub to watch Arsenal win north London derby By Press Association September 26, 2021, 9:50 pm Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to members of the public as he watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (PA) Sir Keir Starmer took a break from the Labour Party conference to watch Arsenal thrash arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners beat Spurs 3-1, although Sir Keir missed most of the action as he only caught the closing minutes of the clash. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The Labour leader was at The Font pub in Brighton, where his party is having its conference. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watching the football (Stefan Rousseau/PA) It was a better result for the Labour leader than the traditional conference football game between the party and political journalists. The lobby reporters secured a 5-1 win against the Labour team.