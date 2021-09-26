Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Former nurse says the pain made her feel she couldn’t go on

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 12:47 am
Hospital ward (PA)
Hospital ward (PA)

A record number of patients are waiting for NHS care.

Healthwatch England has warned that many of those on the waiting list are struggling both physically and mentally.

Here, some patients describe the human cost of waiting for care.

– Sybil Williams

Sybil Williams
Sybil Williams said she was in constant pain while waiting for care (Handout/PA)

Former nurse Sybil Williams, 86, from Minehead in Somerset, said that she “couldn’t go on any longer” and felt suicidal while waiting 17 months for her hip replacement.

Ms Williams had a lower leg amputated in 2008 and was waiting for hip replacement surgery on her “good” leg when the pandemic struck.

She was referred to hospital in October 2019, but the surgery was delayed.

Ms Williams said she was not told when she would have her treatment or provided with any support as she waited in pain.

“As I was waiting for my surgery, I would frequently call both the admissions department and the surgeon’s secretary to check on progress – as a reminder I was in pain,” she said.

“The waiting time was dreadful. I was in constant pain and at times thought I couldn’t go on any longer. I felt suicidal in December 2020.”

Sybil Williams
Former nurse Sybil Williams said the waiting time was dreadful (Handout/PA)

Ms Williams added: “Due to my amputated leg, I use mobility aids to get around, but I developed a shoulder injury that was so painful I couldn’t move.

“I had lost a lot of my independence and had to turn to painkillers to ease my pain while waiting for surgery.

“When the day finally came, I felt extremely well looked after by the NHS. The surgery went very well too. I have now regained my independence and joy of life. You wouldn’t even know there had been anything wrong with that hip.”

– Toby Salt

Father-of-four Toby Salt, 42, said he feels “abandoned” after waiting for more than 18 months for help with his arthritis.

Toby Salt
Sculptor Toby Salt said carving in wood is ‘becoming unbearable at times’ (Handout/PA)

Mr Salt, a sculptor, from West Sussex, was referred to a rheumatology specialist in March last year after he developed severe pain in multiple joints, including elbow and hips.

Mr Salt is yet to receive any update as to when he will see a consultant.

“I’m considering going private, as I can’t live in pain any longer,” he said.

“Living in pain affected every aspect of my life.

“I feel mentally and physically exhausted – I can barely walk and take my children to school as pain is always worse in the morning.

“I’m a sculptor, so carving in wood is becoming unbearable at times.

“I have a backlog of orders I can’t fulfil due to the pain the condition is causing me at present.

“As I’ve been unsupported medically, and I don’t know how serious the illness is, I’m anxious that my business is at risk.

“I feel completely abandoned. I’d like to ask the Government how they expect me to pay extra taxes when I can’t access the very simplest of care.

“And lastly, I’d invite them to think how heartbreaking it is to me when my six-year-old daughter asks me why I can’t do what the other dads can, when I know full well I could do so much more with the right medication and support.”

– Stephen Wischhusen

Stephen Wischhusen, 74, a councillor in Lewes, East Sussex, was told in June that he needed an urgent operation to have a stone in his right kidney removed.

He was preparing for surgery in mid-October when he received a letter telling him his procedure would now take place next year.

He said: “I was told that for safety’s sake the surgery should be done no later than October this year.

“Then I was told it would not be until next year.

“I phoned the hospital trust and was told that due to the shortage of radiographers, people like myself have to wait longer for the procedure as currently they only conduct one ureteroscopy per week.

“Since the referral I’ve been living in uncertainty. At no point was I told when my operation is due or have been given a contact number to call if I needed support.

“Considering my medical history, I’m very worried about my health and the implications the delay to treatment can have.

“I feel like I’ve not been taken seriously by the NHS. I’ve been living in limbo, which has been very overwhelming and stressful – and totally unnecessary.

“There are lessons to be learnt for health services, but most importantly, we need proper funding to address the severe shortage of medical specialists in this country.”

