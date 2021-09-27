Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 27

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 2:27 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 5:42 am
Petrol panic buying is the main story in the national papers, with the Government reportedly considering sending in the Army to help.

The Daily Mirror casts the fuel situation as a “shambles” in its headline, with the paper adding Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “warned in June about the driver shortfall and did nothing”.

The Independent says at least half of non-motorway petrol stations are “believed to have run dry after a weekend of panic-buying by anxious drivers”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, meanwhile, has insisted there is “no shortage of fuel” and blamed hauliers for the panic at petrol pumps, according to Metro.

Senior ministers will meet on Monday to discuss deploying the Army to drive fuel tankers, report the i, The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian.

The Times has been told soldiers are likely to be put on notice to enact the petrol transportation plan “within days”.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith insists in the Daily Express that it is coronavirus, and not Brexit, that is to blame for the hold-ups in fuel and food in Britain.

“Greedy fuel bosses” are decried by the Daily Star, with the paper reporting some petrol stations increased fuel prices as drivers queued outside.

Meanwhile, a Daily Mail reporter spent six weeks undercover at a motorway control room and found 10% of “vital” safety cameras “are not working”.

And Downing Street is planning to cut the graduate salary threshold for paying back student loans, according to the Financial Times.

