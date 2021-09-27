Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government ‘won’t stand back and let school attendance fall’, Nadhim Zahawi says

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 4:54 am
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the Government ‘won’t stand back and let attendance fall’ after official figures recently showed more than 100,000 children were out of school in England for Covid-19 related reasons (Victoria Jones/PA)
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the Government “won’t stand back and let attendance fall” after official figures recently showed more than 100,000 children were out of school in England for Covid-19 related reasons.

The Department for Education (DfE) estimated 1.5% of all pupils – around 122,300 children – were not in school for reasons connected to coronavirus on September 16.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Zahawi said: “We can’t and won’t stand back and let attendance fall. The education of our children is simply too important.”

It comes as schools in England no longer have to keep pupils in year group “bubbles” to reduce mixing and children do not have to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case of Covid-19.

Instead, they need to get a PCR test and isolate only if positive.

Headteachers’ unions have warned that educational disruption remains “significant” and some schools are already struggling to keep classes open.

Mr Zahawi, who served as vaccines minister prior to taking over the education portfolio in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle earlier in September, said vaccination was the key to ensuring children were in school.

The Stratford-on-Avon MP noted vaccination was not mandatory and remained a personal choice, but was critical of those who have abused and threatened school staff.

“As Education Secretary, I want teachers and students to know that I will always stand up for them and tackle harassment head on, so teachers can do their vital jobs safely and children can get the education they deserve – regardless of choices made over vaccination,” Mr Zahawi wrote.

Official guidance suggests headteachers who believe protests could be held outside their school over participation in the Covid vaccination programme should contact police to help manage the situation.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is aware some schools have been receiving campaign letters and emails with “misinformation” about the vaccine programme, after ministers confirmed children aged 12 to 15 will be able to get a first jab.

Three million youngsters across the UK are eligible, and the programme which began on September 20 is expected to be delivered primarily within schools.

