Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Insulate Britain demonstrators block M25 for sixth time

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 10:36 am
Police officers detain protesters from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Police officers detain protesters from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Insulate Britain protesters have caused disruption on the M25 for the sixth time in a fortnight despite injunctions which mean they could be jailed.

Activists from the group formed a roadblock on the slip road at junction 14 near Heathrow on Monday morning.

A total of 52 protesters arrived at about 8am and were moved to the verge by police.

Some glued themselves to each other barriers, and the tarmac, and blue paint was sprayed onto the road.

The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is calling for the Government to insulate homes in the UK to help cut carbon emissions.

Their controversial tactics have led to National Highways being granted injunctions to prevent people obstructing the M25 and A20 following further demonstrations at the Port of Dover on Friday.

The injunctions mean demonstrators could face time in prison for blocking the routes.

Insulate Britain protests
Insulate Britain protesters occupied a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Police have made dozens of arrests since the beginning of the campaign.

Speaking on LBC, Insulate Britain spokeswoman Tracey Mulligan said: “We have certainly got everybody talking about insulation or avoiding the question of insulation.

“We have got people considering that our government is legally failing in their duty to protect us and I think we’re showing that Priti Patel, unfortunately, is trying to scare us with an injunction and that shows her lack of character, not ours.

“You can’t put an injunction on hunger, you can’t put an injunction on physics, and we are terrified for our children’s future and sick of over 8,000 people dying each year from the choice of heating or eating.”

When asked about breaking the injunction, she said: “I wouldn’t say we are happy, we are just putting things into the bigger context. We are tired of over seven million people having to choose between heating or eating and we know that’s going to get worse with the energy crisis that we’re facing now.”

She later told the PA News Agency: “We do have other ways and people prepared to keep stepping forward, so it’s really up to the Government, stop messing around, stop trying to scare people, stop pretending you can’t arrest us, get on with the job.”

Insulate Britain protests
Police remove a protester from the roundabout leading from the M25 to Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

In a statement, Insulate Britain spokesman Liam Norton said: “You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere.

“You can raid our savings and confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars. But that is only shooting the messenger.

“The truth is that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air.”

One campaigner, Victoria Lindsell, 66, a volunteer language teacher, said: “We all understand the frustrations, but this is the only way to make the Government listen.

“We’re incredibly sorry, we’ve all been stuck in traffic jams, but to be inactive is a crime.

“I’m wet through and I’m cold, it’s not my choice but I cannot have the responsibility and not do anything about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]