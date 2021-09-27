Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK joins handful of countries with two-thirds of population fully vaccinated

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 11:46 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 10:43 pm
Covid-19 vaccine (Nick Potts/PA)
The UK has joined a handful of countries to have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds of its entire population against Covid-19.

More than 44.7 million second doses have now been delivered in the UK, according to Government figures – the equivalent of just over 66.6% of the total population.

Other countries to have already passed this figure include Canada (with at least 70% of people fully vaccinated), Chile (73%) and Singapore (76%).

A number of European nations have also beaten the UK to the milestone of two-thirds fully jabbed, such as Italy (67%), Belgium (71%), Ireland (73%) and Spain (77%).

Portugal continues to lead the world, however, with at least 84% of its total population having now received two doses of the vaccine.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

Figures for other countries have been compiled by Our World in Data using the latest official information from governments and health ministries.

Take-up of Covid-19 vaccines continues to vary across the UK, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

While Scotland and Wales have both managed to give two doses of vaccine to 70% of their respective populations, the equivalent figure for Northern Ireland is just over 63%.

In England the figure currently stands at just under two-thirds.

There is also wide variation among age groups.

At least 95% of people in Scotland in all groups aged 55 and over have had both doses, but in Wales this threshold has been reached just for groups aged 70 and over.

In England it has been reached only for people aged 60 to 64 and 70 to 79.

Northern Ireland reports its vaccination uptake in larger age groups, with the latest data suggesting two doses have been given to more than 95% of people aged 60-69, 70-79 and 80 and over.

