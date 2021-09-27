Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother and three children died as result of ‘violent attack’, inquest hears

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 8:27 pm
Flowers near to the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
A mother and three children who were found dead at a house died as a result of a “violent attack”, an inquest opening has heard.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19.

Damien Bendall, 31, has since been charged with all four murders and has been remanded into custody by a crown court judge.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard a relative of Bendall had called Dorset Police to say the defendant had sustained a self-inflicted stab wound.

Area coroner Peter Nieto was told officers were met by Bendall at the address in Chandos Crescent and following a further conversation with the suspect, entered the house where they found the bodies of the four victims.

Mr Nieto said the inquest would be suspended until the conclusion of the pending criminal trial.

The coroner dealt with the identification details for the three family members separately from those of Connie, who he was told was staying over with Lacey and her family.

During a short hearing on Monday, Detective Inspector Graham Prince, of Derbyshire Police, told the court John Paul and Lacey were identified by their father, Jason Bennett.

The officer said Connie was identified by her father, Charles Gent, and Ms Harris by her father Lawrence Harris.

The father to some of the victims left flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent (Danny Lawson/PA)

Giving evidence to the court, DI Prince said: “At 7.26am on Sunday September 19, Derbyshire Police were contacted by Dorset Police after Dorset Police had received a telephone call about the safety of Damien Bendall.

“That phone call to Dorset Police was made by a relative of Bendall.

“They indicated to Dorset Police that Bendall had suffered a stab wound that was self-inflicted.

“As a result of that telephone call… officers were despatched to Chandos Crescent.

“Police arrived at 0739 hours and were met by Bendall. Bendall indicated to the officers that he had stabbed himself. As a result of the conversation with officers, police officers entered… concerned for the safety of the occupants.

Messages left by the father to one of the victims on bouquets of flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Once inside that address they located Terri Harris, John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Connie Gent.

“All were deceased.

“A short time later paramedics arrived at the scene, entered the address and confirmed that all four occupants of the premises were deceased.”

Dealing with Connie’s death separately, Mr Nieto said to DI Prince: “My understanding is that her death was consistent with a violent attack.”

“That’s correct sir,” the officer replied.

DI Prince said Bendall was arrested on suspicion of four murders and was taken to hospital, and then a police station.

The coroner said he understood that post-mortem examinations had taken place and that early indications were that a violent act had caused the deaths.

Adjourning the hearing and suspending the inquests pending criminal proceedings, the coroner said: “Obviously extremely tragic events have occurred and obviously everybody’s thoughts are with the family of the victims.”

