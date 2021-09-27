Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nandy promises to ‘build bridges’ in new foreign policy partnership with Europe

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 4:44 pm
Lisa Nandy speaks on stage at the Labour Party conference (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy has promised Labour’s foreign policy will “build bridges not walls” as part of a new partnership with Europe which will address shared challenges.

In her conference speech in Brighton, the Wigan MP insisted Britain will not be able to solve its problems by “standing by or standing back”.

She said: “So as we meet today, for the first time in nearly half a century outside the European Union, I give you my word that we will remain a proud, fiercely internationalist party. Whether it’s global vaccination or the fight against climate change, our socialism doesn’t end at the coastline.

“We cannot solve the world’s problems – or Britain’s – by standing by or standing back.”

Ms Nandy claimed that while the Conservative Party’s foreign policy is “for the Lex Greensills and David Camerons”, Labour will navigate by different stars.

She said: “Our foreign policy will put people at its heart, to defend our national security, protect our planet, uphold human rights – and we will do it by building bridges, not walls.”

Unveiling some of the intentions of the next Labour government, she added: “Today we are launching a new Taskforce on Illicit Finance with the aim of making the UK the most inhospitable place in the world for dirty money and ill-gotten gains.

“Today, we recognise the fight against corruption as a key plank of defending our national interest.

“Friends, the next Labour Government will introduce a new arms export regime that is truly transparent and committed to upholding international law. We will end arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

“We will introduce an Act of Parliament so companies have a duty to eliminate forced labour from their supply chains and face financial penalties if they fail. Under a Labour Government, British shelves will never be stocked with the products of modern slavery. We will end cotton imports from Xinjiang.”

On the new partnership with Europe, Ms Nandy said: “We will bring an end to a decade of division. Starting with Europe. We are out of the EU, but we remain part of Europe.

“Comrades, even a Government that believes the sea can be closed cannot deny the reality of our geography.

“So we will seek a new foreign policy partnership with Europe to address our shared challenges, from climate change to Russia. We will work with EU partners to develop a new action plan for conflict prevention and peacebuilding, to face up to the challenges in places like Somalia, Yemen, and Tigray.

“And we will lead the charge at the UN Human Rights Council for a global treaty to end violence against women and girls.”

