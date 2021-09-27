Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police name boy, 12, who died in ski centre incident

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 8:38 pm
Louis Watkiss (Family/Staffordshire Police)
Police have named a 12-year-old boy who died in an incident at an indoor ski and snowboarding centre.

Louis Watkiss, of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands died after being seriously injured at the SnowDome in Tamworth, on Friday evening, Staffordshire Police said.

Releasing a photograph of the youngster, the force said in a statement: “Police were called at 6.40pm on September 24 to reports that a child had been seriously injured at the SnowDome.

“Officers attended the location, along with ambulance crews.

“Sadly, Louis, died of his injuries shortly afterwards.”

The force added: “Louis’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“We would ask everyone to respect the family’s right to grieve in private during this extremely difficult time.

“Staffordshire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances with support from the Health and Safety Executive.”

Visitors to the ski centre’s website on Monday were being told the site remained closed to the public for now.

A statement from the centre’s operators released over the weekend and published online said: “The SnowDome is to remain temporarily closed following the tragic death of a child on Friday evening.

“The directors and staff are deeply shocked by what happened, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time.”

It said management were co-operating fully with the investigation and the centre would reopen once investigators had completed their work.

