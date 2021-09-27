Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 299 (79%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 78 (21%) have seen a fall.

Kettering in Northamptonshire has the highest rate of all, with 981 new cases in the seven days to September 23 – the equivalent of 959.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 488.2 in the seven days to September 16.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 833.2 to 914.2, with 1,320 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 657.8 to 872.8, with 2,111 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (689.4) and Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (512.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Kettering (up from 488.2 to 959.8)

Stafford (391.0 to 723.9)

Melton (305.5 to 593.5)

North Lincolnshire (343.3 to 625.8)

Rugby (466.3 to 721.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 16.

Kettering, East Midlands, 959.8, (981), 488.2, (499)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 914.2, (1320), 833.2, (1203)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 872.8, (2111), 657.8, (1591)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 862.2, (521), 726.5, (439)

Caerphilly, Wales, 832.5, (1513), 680.7, (1237)

Allerdale, North-west England, 779.9, (763), 541.8, (530)

Swansea, Wales, 773.4, (1907), 672.9, (1659)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 760.6, (1029), 586.1, (793)

Stafford, West Midlands, 723.9, (998), 391.0, (539)

Rugby, West Midlands, 721.2, (798), 466.3, (516)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 689.4, (609), 832.0, (735)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 686.9, (481), 637.0, (446)

Corby, East Midlands, 679.0, (496), 637.9, (466)

Torfaen, Wales, 661.2, (627), 484.0, (459)

Conwy, Wales, 659.1, (779), 561.8, (664)

Newport, Wales, 657.1, (1028), 443.0, (693)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 652.6, (1619), 443.4, (1100)

Blaby, East Midlands, 648.4, (661), 494.4, (504)

Harborough, East Midlands, 635.4, (607), 383.1, (366)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 633.4, (1204), 621.9, (1182)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 625.8, (1081), 343.3, (593)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 621.1, (651), 541.9, (568)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 620.4, (414), 485.6, (324)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 619.2, (753), 607.7, (739)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 614.4, (649), 373.0, (394)

Denbighshire, Wales, 612.4, (592), 469.7, (454)

Melton, East Midlands, 593.5, (305), 305.5, (157)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 589.4, (661), 675.9, (758)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 575.6, (357), 403.1, (250)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 563.1, (1921), 704.4, (2403)

Redditch, West Midlands, 562.1, (481), 361.1, (309)

Cardiff, Wales, 560.1, (2068), 418.2, (1544)

Flintshire, Wales, 557.9, (875), 494.7, (776)

Gwynedd, Wales, 552.0, (691), 475.3, (595)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 549.2, (716), 387.4, (505)

Bridgend, Wales, 547.7, (808), 422.3, (623)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 544.9, (1055), 299.0, (579)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 541.9, (616), 519.9, (591)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 540.5, (532), 468.4, (461)

Dundee City, Scotland, 528.8, (787), 600.1, (893)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 527.8, (1116), 370.8, (784)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 524.5, (269), 475.7, (244)

Daventry, East Midlands, 521.0, (453), 332.4, (289)

Carlisle, North-west England, 516.9, (561), 434.0, (471)

High Peak, East Midlands, 516.0, (478), 345.4, (320)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 513.4, (521), 473.0, (480)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 512.6, (828), 277.9, (449)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 512.2, (763), 461.2, (687)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 508.0, (1346), 373.2, (989)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 506.8, (555), 322.3, (353)

West Lothian, Scotland, 505.9, (930), 631.6, (1161)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 505.1, (1580), 389.4, (1218)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 501.1, (545), 617.0, (671)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 498.0, (589), 369.5, (437)

Stockport, North-west England, 497.3, (1463), 343.3, (1010)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 496.9, (350), 396.1, (279)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 494.7, (541), 394.1, (431)

Falkirk, Scotland, 493.9, (793), 548.1, (880)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 493.1, (662), 665.9, (894)

Fife, Scotland, 491.5, (1839), 599.5, (2243)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 487.9, (375), 481.4, (370)

Northampton, East Midlands, 485.1, (1088), 271.5, (609)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 479.3, (869), 378.9, (687)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 478.2, (313), 323.9, (212)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 477.7, (857), 689.0, (1236)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 477.0, (382), 269.7, (216)

Tameside, North-west England, 471.6, (1071), 329.8, (749)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 465.9, (1516), 311.0, (1012)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 462.7, (1789), 375.8, (1453)

Fylde, North-west England, 461.8, (375), 384.2, (312)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 461.0, (1479), 580.1, (1861)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 453.4, (985), 528.5, (1148)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 453.4, (532), 568.4, (667)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 451.5, (414), 237.7, (218)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 450.9, (807), 292.2, (523)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 449.7, (570), 299.0, (379)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 449.4, (452), 263.5, (265)

Ceredigion, Wales, 445.8, (325), 356.7, (260)

Wyre, North-west England, 445.8, (504), 413.9, (468)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 445.6, (574), 287.2, (370)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 444.3, (2824), 558.0, (3547)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 441.8, (647), 540.8, (792)

South Holland, East Midlands, 441.3, (423), 319.2, (306)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 441.2, (1947), 285.1, (1258)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 440.9, (1550), 306.6, (1078)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 439.4, (664), 448.0, (677)

Blackpool, North-west England, 433.6, (600), 508.7, (704)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 433.5, (430), 326.6, (324)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 432.2, (470), 325.6, (354)

Wrexham, Wales, 429.2, (584), 358.7, (488)

Powys, Wales, 428.5, (570), 471.3, (627)

Fenland, Eastern England, 428.1, (437), 350.7, (358)

Lancaster, North-west England, 428.0, (634), 360.5, (534)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 427.8, (806), 436.8, (823)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 426.6, (648), 364.7, (554)

Gedling, East Midlands, 426.3, (504), 301.9, (357)

Sefton, North-west England, 425.5, (1174), 313.9, (866)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 425.4, (506), 316.1, (376)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 423.9, (307), 296.9, (215)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 423.7, (561), 237.9, (315)

Northumberland, North-east England, 423.7, (1372), 323.9, (1049)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 423.4, (343), 256.8, (208)

Chorley, North-west England, 423.2, (503), 357.5, (425)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 423.0, (326), 652.7, (503)

Gateshead, North-east England, 421.9, (852), 321.9, (650)

Warwick, West Midlands, 421.6, (611), 288.5, (418)

Midlothian, Scotland, 420.8, (392), 606.5, (565)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 420.0, (539), 342.1, (439)

Oxford, South-east England, 419.6, (636), 267.2, (405)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 416.7, (604), 431.2, (625)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 416.0, (598), 363.8, (523)

Trafford, North-west England, 415.4, (987), 299.7, (712)

Preston, North-west England, 414.2, (597), 354.5, (511)

Hart, South-east England, 412.9, (403), 284.8, (278)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 411.8, (472), 258.2, (296)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 411.3, (486), 314.9, (372)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 409.4, (611), 254.6, (380)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 407.0, (416), 344.4, (352)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 406.7, (558), 265.3, (364)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 405.1, (549), 266.4, (361)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 404.6, (372), 229.5, (211)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 403.5, (384), 209.1, (199)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 402.7, (489), 298.1, (362)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 401.4, (624), 315.8, (491)

St. Helens, North-west England, 400.9, (726), 380.5, (689)

Stirling, Scotland, 400.7, (377), 568.7, (535)

Coventry, West Midlands, 399.3, (1515), 296.3, (1124)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 397.7, (382), 689.2, (662)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 397.6, (1367), 365.9, (1258)

Derby, East Midlands, 397.6, (1021), 303.3, (779)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 396.6, (514), 341.8, (443)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 394.6, (1029), 521.5, (1360)

Adur, South-east England, 392.6, (252), 218.1, (140)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 392.2, (1037), 309.4, (818)

Solihull, West Midlands, 391.7, (852), 247.8, (539)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 390.6, (373), 306.8, (293)

County Durham, North-east England, 388.3, (2070), 337.6, (1800)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 387.9, (2103), 274.8, (1490)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 385.6, (221), 361.2, (207)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 383.7, (535), 392.3, (547)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 382.7, (1311), 425.0, (1456)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 381.5, (344), 225.1, (203)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 380.2, (504), 269.3, (357)

South Hams, South-west England, 377.5, (332), 216.0, (190)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 376.5, (457), 285.9, (347)

Colchester, Eastern England, 376.3, (742), 243.4, (480)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 374.6, (352), 244.8, (230)

Swindon, South-west England, 373.3, (832), 143.6, (320)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 372.9, (419), 307.9, (346)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 372.2, (563), 294.8, (446)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 371.2, (353), 279.7, (266)

Mendip, South-west England, 370.6, (431), 254.5, (296)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 369.5, (455), 284.3, (350)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 369.0, (947), 355.4, (912)

Halton, North-west England, 366.8, (476), 312.9, (406)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 366.5, (298), 271.8, (221)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 365.0, (383), 227.8, (239)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 364.5, (522), 194.8, (279)

Erewash, East Midlands, 364.2, (420), 266.2, (307)

Dudley, West Midlands, 363.3, (1171), 310.8, (1002)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 363.2, (1195), 290.8, (957)

Eden, North-west England, 360.9, (194), 288.4, (155)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 360.5, (308), 460.0, (393)

Walsall, West Midlands, 358.5, (1028), 286.3, (821)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 357.5, (205), 225.0, (129)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 355.2, (566), 308.7, (492)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.5, (2832), 270.8, (2163)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 354.2, (574), 377.0, (611)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.0, (1215), 292.0, (1002)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 353.1, (427), 306.0, (370)

Sunderland, North-east England, 353.1, (981), 276.4, (768)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 352.5, (498), 342.6, (484)

Darlington, North-east England, 351.9, (378), 290.5, (312)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 351.4, (734), 357.2, (746)

Copeland, North-west England, 351.3, (239), 345.4, (235)

Tandridge, South-east England, 351.2, (311), 218.0, (193)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 350.3, (434), 288.2, (357)

Bedford, Eastern England, 349.8, (611), 231.3, (404)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 348.9, (366), 302.2, (317)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 348.6, (474), 250.8, (341)

Knowsley, North-west England, 347.0, (529), 360.1, (549)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 346.2, (333), 213.1, (205)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 345.8, (1061), 304.7, (935)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 345.3, (791), 435.3, (997)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 344.5, (698), 300.6, (609)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 344.2, (363), 233.2, (246)

Rutland, East Midlands, 343.4, (139), 237.2, (96)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 342.2, (323), 261.7, (247)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 342.1, (346), 239.3, (242)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 342.1, (321), 319.7, (300)

Leicester, East Midlands, 342.1, (1211), 381.3, (1350)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 341.9, (507), 385.1, (571)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 341.5, (485), 292.9, (416)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 338.0, (387), 289.1, (331)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 336.4, (441), 201.4, (264)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 335.1, (1833), 242.2, (1325)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 334.7, (608), 401.3, (729)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 330.3, (291), 291.7, (257)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 329.9, (585), 203.6, (361)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 327.7, (452), 234.2, (323)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 325.4, (463), 209.4, (298)

Wigan, North-west England, 324.8, (1074), 264.9, (876)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 324.6, (577), 205.9, (366)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 323.6, (180), 197.7, (110)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 323.5, (491), 247.7, (376)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 322.3, (299), 212.4, (197)

Cherwell, South-east England, 322.0, (489), 301.6, (458)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 321.1, (1848), 248.8, (1432)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 320.8, (396), 171.7, (212)

Breckland, Eastern England, 320.0, (452), 270.4, (382)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 319.8, (320), 271.9, (272)

St Albans, Eastern England, 319.5, (477), 239.8, (358)

Liverpool, North-west England, 319.1, (1597), 300.3, (1503)

Plymouth, South-west England, 318.8, (838), 264.0, (694)

Luton, Eastern England, 318.5, (680), 290.4, (620)

Guildford, South-east England, 317.9, (478), 232.8, (350)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 317.4, (1600), 204.5, (1031)

Crawley, South-east England, 317.4, (357), 206.3, (232)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 317.3, (283), 242.1, (216)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 317.2, (1869), 272.7, (1607)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 316.2, (930), 255.4, (751)

Burnley, North-west England, 315.6, (282), 306.7, (274)

West Devon, South-west England, 315.3, (177), 233.3, (131)

Boston, East Midlands, 314.8, (223), 186.3, (132)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 314.7, (565), 233.4, (419)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 313.5, (673), 258.0, (554)

South Somerset, South-west England, 313.0, (528), 205.7, (347)

Test Valley, South-east England, 312.2, (397), 238.3, (303)

Wirral, North-west England, 309.6, (1004), 254.1, (824)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 309.5, (775), 264.4, (662)

Dorset, South-west England, 309.1, (1174), 235.7, (895)

Hounslow, London, 306.1, (832), 248.4, (675)

Pendle, North-west England, 303.9, (280), 298.4, (275)

Gosport, South-east England, 303.5, (257), 281.1, (238)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 303.3, (786), 317.6, (823)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 303.3, (318), 199.3, (209)

Braintree, Eastern England, 301.8, (462), 202.5, (310)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 301.2, (1589), 435.4, (2297)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 300.5, (467), 135.8, (211)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 297.8, (590), 208.4, (413)

Winchester, South-east England, 297.0, (374), 210.4, (265)

Slough, South-east England, 296.2, (443), 249.4, (373)

Wokingham, South-east England, 295.5, (514), 211.6, (368)

Warrington, North-west England, 292.7, (613), 289.9, (607)

North Somerset, South-west England, 292.2, (630), 100.2, (216)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 290.9, (236), 315.5, (256)

Oldham, North-west England, 290.8, (691), 277.7, (660)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 290.2, (573), 301.4, (595)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 289.8, (783), 246.1, (665)

Reading, South-east England, 288.1, (462), 275.7, (442)

Dartford, South-east England, 286.7, (327), 219.2, (250)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 285.6, (432), 201.0, (304)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 285.2, (431), 310.3, (469)

Salford, North-west England, 284.7, (748), 246.3, (647)

Tendring, Eastern England, 284.4, (419), 204.3, (301)

Southampton, South-east England, 283.5, (717), 244.0, (617)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 283.5, (389), 326.5, (448)

Angus, Scotland, 281.5, (326), 357.5, (414)

South Ribble, North-west England, 280.9, (312), 313.3, (348)

New Forest, South-east England, 280.0, (503), 187.0, (336)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 277.8, (447), 243.0, (391)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 276.0, (542), 168.1, (330)

Hillingdon, London, 275.1, (850), 220.4, (681)

Torbay, South-west England, 274.6, (374), 290.7, (396)

Rossendale, North-west England, 274.4, (196), 309.4, (221)

Watford, Eastern England, 274.3, (265), 220.4, (213)

Torridge, South-west England, 273.6, (188), 315.8, (217)

Woking, South-east England, 273.0, (273), 163.0, (163)

Havant, South-east England, 272.3, (344), 259.6, (328)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 271.7, (146), 214.0, (115)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 265.7, (329), 231.8, (287)

East Lothian, Scotland, 265.1, (286), 408.7, (441)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 265.0, (329), 194.1, (241)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 263.3, (263), 218.3, (218)

Merton, London, 262.5, (542), 201.5, (416)

Maidstone, South-east England, 261.7, (453), 178.5, (309)

North Devon, South-west England, 257.7, (253), 242.4, (238)

East Devon, South-west England, 257.3, (381), 212.0, (314)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 256.3, (342), 209.0, (279)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 254.4, (2902), 240.5, (2743)

Bury, North-west England, 254.3, (485), 244.9, (467)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 252.4, (221), 179.3, (157)

Bolton, North-west England, 251.9, (726), 224.5, (647)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 251.9, (849), 211.2, (712)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 251.8, (451), 207.7, (372)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 251.1, (361), 207.3, (298)

Waverley, South-east England, 250.5, (317), 150.1, (190)

Harrow, London, 250.5, (632), 216.4, (546)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 249.5, (312), 222.3, (278)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 248.8, (278), 247.9, (277)

Arun, South-east England, 248.3, (400), 201.1, (324)

Rochford, Eastern England, 247.6, (217), 212.3, (186)

Barnet, London, 247.6, (988), 225.1, (898)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 247.3, (285), 371.4, (428)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 246.7, (391), 154.6, (245)

Babergh, Eastern England, 244.8, (227), 193.0, (179)

Sutton, London, 244.1, (507), 196.4, (408)

Wealden, South-east England, 242.7, (395), 159.2, (259)

Ashford, South-east England, 242.7, (318), 176.3, (231)

Broadland, Eastern England, 242.6, (320), 216.0, (285)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 242.1, (187), 209.7, (162)

Runnymede, South-east England, 239.1, (216), 210.3, (190)

Wandsworth, London, 239.0, (788), 182.6, (602)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 238.0, (357), 226.0, (339)

Horsham, South-east England, 235.8, (343), 146.4, (213)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 234.2, (204), 130.9, (114)

Norwich, Eastern England, 233.5, (332), 184.3, (262)

Exeter, South-west England, 233.3, (311), 222.0, (296)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 232.8, (670), 102.8, (296)

Rochdale, North-west England, 232.0, (519), 218.6, (489)

Basildon, Eastern England, 231.9, (435), 203.1, (381)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 231.6, (226), 251.0, (245)

Highland, Scotland, 230.2, (542), 330.9, (779)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 230.0, (913), 217.4, (863)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 229.7, (670), 166.6, (486)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 229.3, (328), 211.1, (302)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 228.8, (309), 167.4, (226)

Worthing, South-east England, 227.6, (252), 159.9, (177)

Maldon, Eastern England, 226.3, (148), 244.6, (160)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 226.1, (477), 173.9, (367)

Bristol, South-west England, 223.2, (1040), 117.2, (546)

Croydon, London, 219.8, (854), 204.9, (796)

Bromley, London, 217.9, (725), 190.8, (635)

Ealing, London, 217.7, (741), 218.3, (743)

Moray, Scotland, 216.3, (207), 224.6, (215)

Cotswold, South-west England, 216.0, (195), 137.4, (124)

Redbridge, London, 214.6, (656), 193.0, (590)

Worcester, West Midlands, 214.4, (215), 192.5, (193)

Haringey, London, 214.0, (570), 179.8, (479)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 213.4, (390), 219.9, (402)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 212.9, (247), 90.5, (105)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 212.1, (192), 195.5, (177)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 210.4, (330), 197.0, (309)

Manchester, North-west England, 208.0, (1156), 212.0, (1178)

Stroud, South-west England, 207.6, (251), 105.9, (128)

Dover, South-east England, 206.7, (245), 158.6, (188)

Harlow, Eastern England, 206.2, (180), 212.0, (185)

Enfield, London, 205.9, (687), 161.6, (539)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 205.1, (360), 216.5, (380)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 204.3, (375), 202.7, (372)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 203.8, (310), 129.5, (197)

Bexley, London, 203.4, (507), 185.7, (463)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 201.2, (228), 204.7, (232)

Fareham, South-east England, 201.1, (234), 225.2, (262)

Gravesham, South-east England, 199.3, (213), 253.5, (271)

Chichester, South-east England, 198.3, (241), 162.1, (197)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 197.7, (191), 103.5, (100)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 195.2, (258), 205.8, (272)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 190.1, (151), 163.6, (130)

Gloucester, South-west England, 184.3, (239), 101.0, (131)

Havering, London, 179.2, (467), 193.0, (503)

Medway, South-east England, 179.1, (500), 192.7, (538)

Greenwich, London, 178.9, (517), 183.4, (530)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 177.8, (187), 172.1, (181)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 177.4, (47), 135.8, (36)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 177.1, (183), 162.6, (168)

Lewisham, London, 174.6, (533), 181.1, (553)

Rother, South-east England, 170.6, (165), 111.7, (108)

Waltham Forest, London, 169.0, (468), 181.3, (502)

Lambeth, London, 168.7, (543), 187.4, (603)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 168.1, (140), 177.7, (148)

Newham, London, 165.5, (588), 163.8, (582)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 164.4, (352), 167.7, (359)

Brent, London, 162.6, (533), 175.4, (575)

Southwark, London, 161.2, (516), 147.8, (473)

Canterbury, South-east England, 158.9, (265), 133.7, (223)

Islington, London, 143.9, (357), 167.7, (416)

Westminster, London, 140.8, (380), 167.5, (452)

Tower Hamlets, London, 140.1, (465), 158.1, (525)

Camden, London, 139.2, (389), 137.7, (385)

Hackney and City of London, London, 136.7, (399), 134.0, (391)

Lewes, South-east England, 136.2, (141), 126.5, (131)

Hastings, South-east England, 131.8, (122), 149.1, (138)

Thanet, South-east England, 125.8, (178), 166.8, (236)

Swale, South-east England, 124.5, (188), 160.9, (243)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 93.8, (21), 138.4, (31)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 61.2, (14), 148.7, (34)