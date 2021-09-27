Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits stalking Loose Women’s Denise Welch

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 9:08 pm
A man has pleaded guilty to stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A man has pleaded guilty to stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch.

Toraq Wyngard, 53, was due to stand trial on Monday but changed his pleas to guilty, a spokesman for Chester Crown Court said.

He admitted stalking the Hollyoaks actress as well as charges of arson, possession of a bladed article and damaging property.

Crown court stock
Toraq Wyngard pleaded guilty to stalking Denise Welch at Chester Crown Court on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said Wyngard, of Cannon Street in Salford, Greater Manchester, was charged with stalking Welch between September 18 last year and February 11.

He set fire to a skip on the driveway of her Cheshire home on September 19 last year, police said.

The court spokesman said Wyngard was due to be sentenced on October 26.

Welch, 63, who played Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street, is a regular panellist on Loose Women and has also appeared on Waterloo Road and as a contestant on Dancing On Ice.

