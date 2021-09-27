Man admits stalking Loose Women’s Denise Welch

A man has pleaded guilty to stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch.

Toraq Wyngard, 53, was due to stand trial on Monday but changed his pleas to guilty, a spokesman for Chester Crown Court said.

He admitted stalking the Hollyoaks actress as well as charges of arson, possession of a bladed article and damaging property.

Toraq Wyngard pleaded guilty to stalking Denise Welch at Chester Crown Court on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said Wyngard, of Cannon Street in Salford, Greater Manchester, was charged with stalking Welch between September 18 last year and February 11.

He set fire to a skip on the driveway of her Cheshire home on September 19 last year, police said.

The court spokesman said Wyngard was due to be sentenced on October 26.

Welch, 63, who played Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street, is a regular panellist on Loose Women and has also appeared on Waterloo Road and as a contestant on Dancing On Ice.