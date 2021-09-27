Firefighters rescue escaped iguana from pub roof

Firefighters may be used to rescuing the occasional cat from a tree, but crews in Kent were recently called to something more “scaley”.

Ronnie the runaway iguana was discovered sunbathing on the roof of a pub in Folkestone after giving his owner the slip.

The tropical lizard – apparently giving its best Houdini impression – sneaked out from a nearby window and scaled the pub’s walls.

Fortunately firefighters, using an aerial ladder, managed to find the pet reptile on top of the pub roof where he was basking in the September sun on Monday lunchtime.

“RunawayRonnie”, as he was affectionately referred to following his rooftop adventure, was then safely returned to his owner’s arms

Firefighters were assisted by RSPCA staff in ensuring the herbivore’s wellbeing during the rescue in East Street, Folkestone Harbour.

RSPCA Inspector David Grant said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever been called out to rescue an iguana, particularly one on the loose on a roof.

“He’d climbed right to the top of the house and was sunbathing on the roof ridge. We didn’t want him to run off by frightening him unnecessarily, so we used my drop-net to capture him and we soon had him back on the ground.

“Thankfully, he hadn’t suffered any ill effects from his rooftop adventure and I was soon able to reunite him with his grateful owners who lived below. It could have ended very differently, so I would like to thank Kent Fire & Rescue for all their expert help.”

Ronnie on the roof of a pub in Folkestone (PA)

Anyone who would like further information on how to care for exotic animals should visit: www.rspca.org.uk/exotics

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “It’s not every day you rescue an iguana from a pub roof but that is exactly what our crews & @offical_RSPCA responded to in #Folkestone earlier.

“#RunawayRonnie had escaped from a nearby window & scaled the pub walls. We’re glad to say he’s safely back in the arms of his owner.”