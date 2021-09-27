Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Germany’s Olaf Scholz says Brexit to blame for UK’s shortage of hauliers

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 10:27 pm
Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt in Honley, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The favourite to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor has suggested Britain’s shortage of lorry drivers is a result of Brexit.

Olaf Scholz, the leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, said that ending free movement of labour with the EU had created a “problem” for the UK.

“The free movement of labour is part of the European Union,” he told reporters following Germany’s inconclusive elections.

“We worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the union.

“Now they decided different and I hope they will manage the problems coming from that.

“I think it’s constantly an important idea for all of us to make it happen that there will be good relations between the EU and the UK.

“But this is a problem to be solved.”

His comments came after British ministers appealed to motorists to end the “panic-buying” of petrol after fears a shortage of tanker drivers could hit supplies led many filling stations to run dry.

In an attempt to alleviate the crisis Boris Johnson announced at the weekend plans to issue 5,000 three-month visas for foreign drivers to work in the UK, despite ministers having previously said they want firms to train and employ more British staff.

However Mr Scholz, who is the current finance minister and vice chancellor, suggested the British may also need to look at levels of pay and conditions of employment in the industry if they want to attract more workers.

“It might have something to do with the question of wages,” he said.

“If you understand that being a trucker is really something which many people like to be and you don’t find enough, this has something to do with working conditions and this is something that has to be thought about.”

