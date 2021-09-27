Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rise of dinosaurs helped by volcanic eruptions, research suggests

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 11:01 pm
The rise of dinosaurs was helped by volcanic eruptions, research suggests (University of Birmingham/PA)
A series of major volcanic eruptions that took place more than 230 million years ago may have driven the rise of dinosaurs, scientists believe.

During the Late Triassic Carnian Pluvial Episode (CPE) the world experienced significant environmental changes which led to an increase in temperatures and humidity, largely due to volcanic activity.

This interval forced some species into extinction while others evolved, as well as the plants they fed on and changes to the atmosphere.

Researchers, including a group from the University of Birmingham, analysed sediment and fossil plant records from a lake in northern China’s Jiyuan Basin to better understand what happened, matching it up with pulses of volcanic activity.

They broke down the period into four distinct episodes of volcanic activity.

“Within the space of two million years the world’s animal and plant life underwent major changes including selective extinctions in the marine realm and diversification of plant and animal groups on land,” said Professor Jason Hilton, from the University of Birmingham, who co-authored a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.

“These events coincide with a remarkable interval of intense rainfall known as the Carnian Pluvial Episode.

“Our research shows, in a detailed record from a lake in north China, that this period can actually be resolved into four distinct events, each one driven by discrete pulses of powerful volcanic activity associated with enormous releases of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“These triggered an increase in global temperature and humidity.”

He added: “In addition to dinosaurs, this remarkable period in Earth history was also important for the rise of modern conifer groups and had a major impact on the evolution of terrestrial ecosystems and animal and plant life – including ferns, crocodiles, turtles, insects and the first mammals.”

