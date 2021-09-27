Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Star Wars, Back To The Future and Gladiator memorabilia head for auction

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:36 am Updated: September 28, 2021, 7:45 am
Star Wars memorabilia are among the items going under the hammer (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia worth an estimated £5.5 million are due to go under the hammer.

Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator and a signed hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II are among the lots that will feature in the Prop Store’s three-day online auction in November.

The highest-valued item is a light-up X-wing filming miniature from 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which it is estimated will sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

From the same film, a Stormtrooper helmet is expected to sell for between £100,000 and £150,000.

Also featured is a lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II signed by Michael J Fox, who played Marty McFly in the film trilogy.

A full-size T-800 endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgement Day has been valued at between £60,000 and £80,000.

Prop Store memorabilia auction
A lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II is up for sale (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A suit worn by Sir Sean Connery as James Bond in You Only Live Twice and a shirt worn by Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner will also go under the hammer – with both expected to sell for more than £40,000.

Maximus Decimus Meridius’ helmet from Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator, worn by Crowe, also features among the lots.

It could sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Prop Store memorabilia auction
Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator could sell for up to £50,000 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stephen Lane, Prop Store chief executive, said: “After our second hugely successful Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia live auction in the summer making over £5.1 million, Prop Store is back again, bigger and better than ever with a superb collection of over 1,000 lots up for sale.”

A preview will take place at the Prop Store office facility in Hertfordshire between October 12 and November 11 with more than 120 lots.

The auction will take place from November 9-11. Bids can be placed online or by phone.

