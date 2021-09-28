Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Starmer welcomes Ellman back into the Labour fold

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:22 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Louise Ellman to the Labour Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former MP Dame Louise Ellman, who quit Labour because of anti-Semitism, has met Sir Keir Starmer after rejoining the party.

Dame Louise was embraced by Sir Keir as they met in Brighton, where Labour’s conference backed internal rule changes aimed at stamping out the problem.

They had a coffee at the Hilton hotel on Tuesday after Dame Louise announced on Monday she was returning to the Labour fold.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Louise Ellman to the Labour Party conference in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dame Louise resigned her membership in 2019 over the problems under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership but said on Monday Labour was now being led by someone in whom “Britain’s Jews can have trust”.

Sir Keir said he was “heartened” by Dame Louise’s decision to rejoin the party and welcomed it as a “poignant moment”.

