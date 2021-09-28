Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares thoughts on female Bond

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 9:37 pm
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she would not be in favour of a female Bond.

The acclaimed creator of Fleabag was drafted in to work on the No Time To Die script and walked the red carpet at the film’s glittering Royal Albert Hall premiere.

She told the PA news agency: “I think Bond is James Bond. We just need to cook up someone to rival him.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When asked if she could be the one to create such a character, she laughed and said: “I have to be careful what I say.”

Waller-Bridge, known for her razor-sharp humour and offbeat style, worked closely with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Explaining her role in No Time To Die, she said: “They asked me to come on board to add to the pot they were already working on.

“There was already a script, they had some things they wanted to go in a different direction with, they wanted the character work to be even deeper and look into more nuance in the characters.

“It was really an overall look at the whole script with them, to be able to work with Cary, who was also writing on it while he was in deeper prep with other things.

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Cary Joji Fukunaga attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Cary Joji Fukunaga attending the world premiere of No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

“It was to support them as much as come up with new stuff and throw it at them and see if they liked it. That was a wonderful experience because it was a collaboration but it wasn’t fully my vision.

“So I could say, ‘does this work for you? Does this work for you?’ And I’m really, really excited to see that some of it did work for them and it’s on the screen.”

The film will be released in UK cinemas on September 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal