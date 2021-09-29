Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer: Mental health help would be available within a month under Labour

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 2:08 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Worthing beach (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mental health treatment would be available within a month for all who need it under a Labour government, Sir Keir Starmer is to announce.

The Labour leader will say that 8,500 new staff would help one million extra people access mental health treatment – not purely an initial assessment – which Sir Keir will say is “one of the most urgent needs of our time”.

The goal would come in the form of a new NHS target, with mental health hubs for children and young people in every community and specialist mental health support in every school.

While the policy would cost £1.016 billion – by what would theoretically be the last year of Labour’s first term in office in 2028-29, if they were to win the next election – the party said it would be funded by closing tax loopholes and removing the VAT exemption from private schools.

Sir Keir will say: “One of the urgent needs of our time is mental health.

“Labour will guarantee that support will be available in less than a month and offer treatment to a million more people each year who need it.

“We’ll make sure children and young people get early help, putting specialist support in every school and a mental health hub in every community.

“This is prevention in action. Helping young people, looking after their well-being.”

