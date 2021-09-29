Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer will use crunch speech to declare ‘Labour will be back in business’

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 2:09 am
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer prepares his Labour Party conference speech in his hotel room in Brighton before addressing delegates tomorrow for the first time since becoming leader of his party in 2020. Picture date: Tuesday September 28, 2021.
Sir Keir Starmer will use his crunch conference speech to present himself as a serious alternative to Boris Johnson and break away from the Jeremy Corbyn-era of Labour.

In the most important political speech of his career, Sir Keir will claim “Labour will be back in business”, able to grapple with the big issues facing the country, including recovering from the pandemic and tackling climate change.

Allies of the Labour leader said the speech will show how the party has changed since Mr Corbyn led it to electoral disaster in 2019.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer prepares his Labour Party conference speech in his hotel room in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The speech will be the biggest Sir Keir has delivered during a leadership tenure which has coincided with coronavirus restrictions preventing him from addressing large audiences.

He will highlight the fuel crisis and the rising cost of living as evidence that Mr Johnson lacks the competence required for the role of Prime Minister, with the Government “lost in the woods”.

Sir Keir took over from Mr Corbyn after the party suffered its worst result since 1935 as the Tories won a landslide victory in 2019.

In an attempt to convince voters that Labour is a credible government-in-waiting, Sir Keir will say: “Too often in the history of this party our dream of the good society falls foul of the belief that we will not run a strong economy.

“But you don’t get one without the other.

“And under my leadership we are committed to both.

“I can promise you that under my leadership Labour will be back in business.”

A source said the speech will be “noticeably different from what you’ve heard from Labour in recent years”, adding: “It will be a clear indication that Labour will never again go into an election with a manifesto that isn’t a serious plan for government.”

The speech, which Sir Keir began writing during a holiday in Dorset over the summer, draws on his experience of talking to voters who have deserted Labour.

The party believes that voters in Red Wall seats, who had given Mr Johnson the benefit of the doubt, were now concerned about his competence.

A Labour spokesman said: “We know the shine is coming off Boris Johnson, we know that we are in a situation where there are serious questions around the competency of the Government, its ability to deliver.”

Sir Keir’s speech will present Labour as a credible opposition versus a Government which is “strong on slogans and weak on strategy”, the spokesman said.

“I see the Government lost in the woods with two paths beckoning,” Sir Keir will say.

“One path leads back where we came from.

“None of the lessons of Covid are heeded.

“The divisions and flaws that were brutally exposed by the pandemic all worsen.

“But there is another path down which we address the chronic problems revealed by Covid with the kindness and the togetherness that got us through.

“That path leads to a future in which a smart government enlists the brilliance of scientific invention to create an economy in which people are healthy and well-educated.

“A contribution society in which everyone has their role to play.”

Labour Party Conference 2021
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer at his hotel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The country faces big issues, including “how we make our living in a competitive world”, the future of the Union and the relationship with Europe.

“These are big issues.

“But our politics is so small,” Sir Keir will say.

“So our politics needs to grow to meet the scale of the challenge.”

Sir Keir’s wife Victoria will be in Brighton to watch the speech, which aides said would set out some of his personal background and values.

The keynote address will close a conference which has seen the resignation of Andy McDonald from the shadow cabinet and a bust-up with unions and the party left over internal rule changes.

But Sir Keir’s allies believe the rows with the Corbynite wing of the party were necessary to have now, to prepare the party for a snap general election if Mr Johnson goes to the country ahead of the scheduled 2024 vote.

“What we will be using the speech to do is to show that these are serious times that require a serious leader, and that is Keir Starmer,” the spokesman said.

