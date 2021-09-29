Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 29

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 2:43 am
Violence at petrol pumps, a “fishing war” with France and money problems in Washington lead the national papers on Wednesday.

The Times carries the headline “Disruption at pumps could last for a month” and Metro says there are “first signs fuel crisis is easing” despite the paper carrying a photograph of a fight at a forecourt.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the situation is improving but admits queueing for fuel is set to continue, according to the i.

The Daily Star refers to the violence at petrol pumps as “wild west Britain”, while The Independent reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to give health and care workers priority access to fuel.

The PM has vowed to sort food and drink supply chains to guarantee “we’ll save Christmas”, says the Daily Express, in a story also covered by the Daily Mail.

“French accuse UK of igniting fishing war”, reads the headline of The Daily Telegraph, with Paris reacting after just 12 fishing licences for small boats to operate in UK waters were granted out of 47 applications.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer promising to recruit thousands of new teachers “to sort out the mess schools have been left in by crippling Tory cuts”.

Sir Keir will also use his conference speech to “totally repudiate” the legacy of Jeremy Corbyn, reports The Guardian, which adds the politician will put addressing Britain’s mental health “crisis” at the heart of his pitch to voters.

And Washington’s treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned the US risks running out of money by October 18 unless Congress resolves the stalemate over raising the country’s debt ceiling, according to the Financial Times.

