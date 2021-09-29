What the papers say – September 29

Violence at petrol pumps, a “fishing war” with France and money problems in Washington lead the national papers on Wednesday.

The Times carries the headline “Disruption at pumps could last for a month” and Metro says there are “first signs fuel crisis is easing” despite the paper carrying a photograph of a fight at a forecourt.

THE TIMES: Disruption at pumps could last a month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TJlrEf70Pb — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 28, 2021

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the situation is improving but admits queueing for fuel is set to continue, according to the i.

Wednesday's front page: Petrol rage takes hold with queues to last days#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/fIhcAviBac pic.twitter.com/pnQZ1sAryi — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 28, 2021

The Daily Star refers to the violence at petrol pumps as “wild west Britain”, while The Independent reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to give health and care workers priority access to fuel.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: PM refuses to prioritise key workers in fuel crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IwkrpODgqZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 28, 2021

The PM has vowed to sort food and drink supply chains to guarantee “we’ll save Christmas”, says the Daily Express, in a story also covered by the Daily Mail.

“French accuse UK of igniting fishing war”, reads the headline of The Daily Telegraph, with Paris reacting after just 12 fishing licences for small boats to operate in UK waters were granted out of 47 applications.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'French accuse UK of igniting fishing war'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/tyivIaCvmZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer promising to recruit thousands of new teachers “to sort out the mess schools have been left in by crippling Tory cuts”.

Sir Keir will also use his conference speech to “totally repudiate” the legacy of Jeremy Corbyn, reports The Guardian, which adds the politician will put addressing Britain’s mental health “crisis” at the heart of his pitch to voters.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 29 September 2021: Starmer says government is ‘lost in the woods’ as he rejects Corbyn era pic.twitter.com/V6dPSeox21 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 28, 2021

And Washington’s treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned the US risks running out of money by October 18 unless Congress resolves the stalemate over raising the country’s debt ceiling, according to the Financial Times.