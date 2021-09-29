Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:31 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 1:32 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Magee University in Londonderry (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Magee University in Londonderry (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun a visit to Northern Ireland.

William and Kate arrived in Londonderry for a day-long trip meeting young people and hearing how organisations are engaging across communities, and began by touring Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

The campus was far removed from the glitz and glamour of the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die the couple attended on Tuesday night in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Magee University in Londonderry (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Cambridges are making their first visit to Derry and will be shown a specially designed simulated ambulance, the only one of its kind in the region, built on campus to train the very first-year group studying the new BSc Hons paramedic science programme in Northern Ireland.

The course, which started last week, is offered by the University to support the development of the paramedic profession in Northern Ireland and further afield.

William and Kate will also meet in person a group of student nurses from the university they spoke to, via a video call, in February, when they heard about their experiences taking part in hospital placements during the pandemic.

At the start of the first lockdown the students from Ulster University’s School of Nursing joined the frontline fight against Covid-19 working on wards or in the community.

During the call the duchess told the trainees: “Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn’t have chosen a better career choice and it’s needed now more than ever.”

During their tour the Cambridges will meet the first cohort of medical students studying at the University’s new School of Medicine, established this year in response to the nationwide shortage in the medical workforce, with the aim of training the next generation of doctors.

Away from the text books and practical lessons, William and Kate will learn how the undergraduates relax and spend their free time when they visit the Student Union as it hosts a “Culture Shock” event.

The duke and duchess will have the opportunity to sample some Northern Irish food and drink from whiskey and soda bread to Tayto crisps.

Students will teach them some local expressions and to finish they will hear some of the University’s talented musicians playing traditional instruments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]