Labour government would make priority of getting people ready for work – Starmer

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:32 pm
A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)
Labour’s leader pledged to focus on “practical life skills” to help prepare youngsters for the world of work.

Sir Keir Starmer told his party’s conference that a Labour government would make a priority of getting people ready for work.

He said: “We will reinstate two weeks of compulsory work experience and we will guarantee that every young person gets to see a careers adviser.

“But young people won’t be ready for work or ready for life unless they are literate in the technology of the day.”

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
He said fewer than half of British employers believe young people have the right digital skills, adding that the UK performs worse in computer skills than most economic rivals.

He told delegates that Labour will write a “curriculum for tomorrow”, adding: “Reading, writing and arithmetic are the three pillars of any education.

“We would add a fourth which, sadly, does not begin with r. Digital skills.

“We need to ensure that every child emerges from school ready for work, and ready for life.”

