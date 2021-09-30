Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

57 pedestrians injured by e-scooters in 2020

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:07 pm
Fifty-seven pedestrians were injured after being hit by an e-scooter in Britain last year, according to Department for Transport figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Fifty-seven pedestrians were injured after being hit by e-scooters in Britain last year, according to Department for Transport figures.

Thirteen of the casualties suffered injuries described as “serious”.

Other road users injured in e-scooter collisions in 2020 include 22 vehicle occupants and 21 cyclists.

The majority of victims whose age is known were at least 40 years old, including nine in the 70 and above category.

Eight children under 10 were also injured.

The figures also show that one e-scooter user was killed and a further 383 were injured in accidents last year.

Two-thirds of this group were aged under 30, including 123 who were 20-29, 118 who were 10-19 and two who were under 10.

Some older e-scooter riders were also among the casualties, including three aged 60-69 and one who was at least 70.

The figures do not distinguish between incidents involving privately-owned e-scooters and rental e-scooters.

Private e-scooters which cannot legally be used in the UK except on private land, but are often used on roads and pavements.

Dozens of legalised e-scooter rental schemes have been launched in urban areas across Britain since July 2020 as part of Government trials, despite long-running safety concerns about the contraptions.

Charity Guide Dogs has called for the sale of private high-speed e-scooters to be banned, and expressed fears that their use means some people with sight loss are being forced to change their route or avoid independent travel altogether.

