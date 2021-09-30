Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Law must be tightened following Sarah Everard murder – Starmer

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:14 pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the law on violence against women and girls to be strengthened following the murder of Sarah Everard.

After a court heard details of how police officer Wayne Couzens kidnapped, raped and killed the 33-year-old marketing executive, Sir Keir said Labour is ready to work with Government to bring in legislation.

“We have got to change the law. We need a victims’ law. We have needed a victims’ law for years,” he told Sky News.

“We need better provision in relation to violence against women and girls in law. We have needed it for a very, very long time.

“If the Government were to put up legislation on violence against women and girls or on victims on the first Monday when we return after these party conferences, we will vote for it.”

Sir Keir, a former director of public prosecutions, said a review is needed to establish how Couzens was able to “slip through the net” despite a series of “warning signs”.

He told LBC radio: “That is the key issue – how did he slip through the net? There were obviously warning signs, so how did he get through?

“I know that thousands upon thousands of police officers doing a fantastic job are absolutely sickened by this.

“How on earth did he get through the net is the critical question that has got to be answered.”

However he rejected calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to be replaced in the wake of the case.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I have worked with Cressida Dick over many years in relation to some very serious operations when I was director of public prosecutions.

“I was pleased that her contract was extended and I support her.”

