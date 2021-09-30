Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

My heart hurts for Sarah Everard and her family, says woman arrested at vigil

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:16 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 8:24 pm
The vigil was held days after Sarah Everard’s murder (PA)
A woman arrested at the vigil for Sarah Everard said her “heart hurts” for the murdered 33-year-old, her family and friends.

Patsy Stevenson said she hopes people will continue talking about the violence women and girls face, as Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence for kidnapping, raping and strangling Ms Everard.

Images of physics student Ms Stevenson being handcuffed and held down by two male officers sparked anger over Scotland Yard’s policing of the gathering following Ms Everard’s disappearance in south London.

She is currently involved in legal action against the Metropolitan Police over its actions at the March 13 vigil.

Ms Stevenson, 28, from Surrey, told the PA news agency: “The same as many women across the country, my heart hurts.

“I just can’t imagine what her loved ones are going through right now.

“It’s an absolutely disgusting crime, and I just think there is no justice in something like this, a whole life sentence is still not long enough.”

Women will be able to regain trust in Met officers “only if they hold accountability for themselves and reform”, she warned.

Patsy Stevenson
Ms Stevenson said Met chief Dame Cressida Dick needs ‘to admit full accountability, and actually enact change, or step down’ (PA)

Asked if she backs calls for Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, she said: “I think now’s the time where she needs to either admit full accountability, and actually enact change, or just step down.”

On Thursday afternoon, Ms Stevenson returned to Clapham Common to light a candle to Ms Everard’s memory.

She appeared emotional as she left a candle on the steps of the park’s bandstand in south London, which she had been unable to leave earlier this year following her arrest.

Ms Stevenson stood in silent reflection for a few minutes, after other members of the public had left a series of flowers and cards at the site.

Ms Stevenson said Sisters Uncut, a feminist campaign group which attended the vigil, is organising training on how people can intervene if they see police carrying out stop-and-searches, and on knowing their rights.

She said: “The fact that activists are having to do that, just to make sure that women are safe, is just appalling.

“We should be trusting in our police to make lawful arrests and that’s just not happening.”

